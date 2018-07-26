Valerie Jarrett Responds To Roseanne Tweets, Saying ‘Roseanne Who?’

The former adviser to President Obama said that there are more important things that keep her up at night.

Valerie Jarrett made a guest appearance on The View Wednesday and threw some shade on comedienne Roseanne Barr. Lots of people may be up in arms about Barr’s tweet that led to the eventual cancellation of the rebooted Roseanne show, but, as reported by Fox News, Jarrett apparently is not one of those people.

Back in May, Barr said in a tweet that Jarrett looked like “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Jarrett is an African-American who was born in Iran. The cancellation of her show followed soon after. During her appearance on The View, the hosts showed her a clip of a video Roseanne posted to YouTube last week in which she addresses the controversy that arose from her tweet. In it, Barr explained that she was trying with her tweet to say that Jarrett wrote the Iran deal and that she “thought the b**** was white.” When asked how she felt about the whole situation, Jarrett simply replied, “Roseanne who?”

“In all seriousness like I said before I am fine, I am just fine. If one of you said something like that about me that might hurt my feelings. This is not what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night are those families being separated at the border and our children going to school and wondering if they’re safe, and the parents who drop them off. I mean, these are the things that keep me up at night, not a racist tweet… racist tweets and profane videos, no.”

She added, however, that she doesn’t plan to watch any interviews with the comedienne in the future, including her upcoming appearance on Hannity, her first public interview since she was fired for her tweet.

When TMZ caught up with Barr at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning, she told them that she’d like to sit down and have a face-to-face conversation with Jarrett, but she has one condition. Neither of them can wear any clothes. They spoke to the former Obama White House Advisor at JFK Airport the same day and mentioned the idea to her. Her response was simple but clear – “No.”

Valerie Jarret has written a book titled Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward that she says is her response to her daughter’s question about what advice she would give to her 30-year-old self but that she hopes provides insights people can use at any age. During her appearance on The View, Jarrett also said she intends to spend a good deal of time getting people all along the political spectrum to vote and become more involved in their communities.