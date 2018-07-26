‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Becca Kufrin Still Engaged, References Her Guy At ‘MTA,’ Says Reality Steve

Reality Steve is consistent in saying that Becca Kufrin remains engaged to her 'Bachelorette' final rose pick, but he doesn't think they'll last.

Fans are anxious for the upcoming Bachelorette finale so they can see who gets Becca Kufrin’s final rose. She’s down to just Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen, and she’s been open since shortly after filming wrapped that she got engaged in that last rose ceremony. Gossip king Reality Steve has been sharing spoilers since this journey of Becca’s began and he’s shared some updates in his latest blog post.

Shortly after filming wrapped, the Inquisitr detailed the Bachelorette spoilers revealing that Becca Kufrin was engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Reality Steve actually didn’t break that news originally, but he’s said many times since then that Becca indeed picked Garrett over Blake and that they remain together. There have been some bumps in the road along the way, but Reality Steve’s spoilers have consistently maintained that they are still together.

In his latest blog post, Reality Steve cautioned Bachelorette fans that tabloid outlets will be publishing a lot of clickbait over the next couple of weeks to try to convince people that Kufrin’s relationship is in trouble or over. Not long ago, the gossip guru said that Becca and Garrett were definitely still together, and he reiterated that this week in his latest updates.

In fact, Reality Steve notes that during the Men Tell All taping this past weekend, Kufrin essentially confirmed that she’s still with her guy. Becca didn’t share specifics, of course, but she apparently referenced the fact that she’s “with someone.” It’s not a stretch to believe that if that “someone” were anybody other than Garrett, like if she pulled an Arie and reunited with Blake, ABC would be hyping that like crazy at this point, much like they did with Luyendyk’s finale.

While Reality Steve says that “they’re still together as we speak,” he admits that he doesn’t “think these two are made for the long haul.” Of course, Bachelor and Bachelorette fans know that he’s rarely confident that a couple will go the distance. In fact, he detailed in this recent post that Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum were probably the last couple he believed had a shot at making it. In this case, however, he thinks this final Bachelorette pair probably got quite caught up in the bubble of filming and will end up realizing they’re not all that in sync in the real world.

As Life & Style noted a while back, there seem to be plenty of signs that Becca and Garrett did indeed get engaged and remain together, aside from Reality Steve’s reassurances and Bachelorette spoilers. In addition, Kufrin hasn’t shown any signs of despair or heartbreak since filming wrapped, and fans will remember that she did post some telling hints on Instagram after her stunning split with Arie last spring.

Will Becca Kufrin’s engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen last? There’s been a streak of good luck when it comes to Bachelorette couples over these past few seasons and fans are rooting for this Season 14 pair to go the distance as well. Next up is the Men Tell All airing on Monday, July 30 and then the final rose ceremony and After the Final Rose airs on August 6.