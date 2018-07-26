Meghan Markle Rocks The Heat With V-Neck Denim & $58 Handbag

The Duchess of Sussex is really making the fashionistas proud.

Meghan Markle may be a royal, but her fashion tastes are not always expensive.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the heat on a day when temperatures soared in the mid-30s, requiring her to wear something light and yet keeping in line with the fashion yardstick the newest royal has set for herself.

Cue denim?

Yep, Markle stole the show at the Sentebale Polo Cup rocking a V-neck navy blue denim, with a belted waist and a trendy clutch bag made out of rattan, costing a reasonable $58, as reported by Standard UK. It made sense for the Duchess to go low-key considering the event was organized by Prince Harry’s charity, which works towards AIDS awareness in Lesotho and Botswana. The latter country seems to be close to the Duke’s heart, with the couple’s wedding ring even rocking a stone from the African nation.

But if some of you — rightly — are wondering why would Meghan wear a denim dress in such heat, fear not, because the Carolina Herrera she was wearing was in fact 100 percent cotton.

Meghan has made it a habit of sorts to repeat her favorite designers, and this was her second public appearance in Carolina Herrera after she sported the designer in a pale pink two-piece during June’s Trooping the Color event.

Check out some photos of the gorgeous Duchess on the sultry day.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duchess finished her ensemble with her favorite nude-coloured Aquazzura heeled pumps, as she posed for images alongside Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figuares and his wife Delfina Figueras, who seemed completely at ease with the royals in an off-shoulder, flower-patterned blue frock.

The two couples surveyed the grounds before a polo match, with both Figuares and Prince Harry known to be ardent connoisseurs of the sport. In fact, Nacho Figuares also plays polo for Argentina, while the Duke obviously has played a number of games at royal functions.

Looking back, it comes as no surprise that the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hung out in front of cameras, it was during a polo match at Ascot in which the Duke played pretty well.

In her short career as a royal since then, Meghan has seemed completely relaxed in her new surroundings, despite protestations from her father and sister who claim that the American actress is struggling with the pressures of royal life. These pictures of the Duchess rocking the heat with her husband and friends should be enough to disregard that claim.