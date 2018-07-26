Roseanne Barr Unveils Signature Fragrance In Video Spoof Of Kim Kardashan’s Perfume Line

The former 'Roseanne' star is keeping up with the Kardashians.

Roseanne Barr is channeling her inner Kim Kardashian—again. Ahead of her first TV interview since the cancelation of her hit self-titled ABC sitcom, Barr jokingly teased a new perfume line inspired by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel (you can see it below), Barr teased a new signature fragrance inspired by Kim Kardashian’s KKW Body Fragrance.

“I’d like to tell you about my new perfume,” Barr told her viewers in the gag video. “It is inspired by the Kim Kardashian thing where she had the body cast made.”

Barr showed off a mini mold of her naked body which doubles for the phony fragrance bottle. The “mold” of Barr’s bod looks like a spot-on replica of the famous Venus of Willendorf figurine that was unearthed by archeologists in 1908, but Barr stuck to her story.

“I had a body cast made of my body. Here is my very famous lack of a**. I’d like you to go out and buy it, it’s $125 in better stores everywhere. And in Walmart.”

Roseanne’s knockoff fragrance joke is in response to Kardashian’s perfume that comes in a bottle shaped like her famously curvy torso. But the KKW fragrance isn’t the first time such an idea has been used. Parisian perfumer Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic women’s perfume features a similar bottle of a woman’s torso.

While Barr is jokingly following in Kim K’s footsteps with the “sexy” scent, it’s not the first time the former Roseanne star has copied the reality TV mom turned beauty entrepreneur. In 2014, E! News posted a Twitter pic of Roseanne Barr showing off her weight loss in a very Kardashian way. In the photo, Barr os seen wearing tights and a black tank top with her hands on her hips as she shows off her new bod from the back side. “Hey #Kanye,” the then 61–year-old comedian captioned the sassy snap.

With her TV series now canceled, Roseanne Barr recently started using her YouTube channel to upload new content for her fans. In addition to the phony fragrance ad, the fired ABC star has said she will debut her own talk show on the video sharing site so fans can get scoop directly from her. Barr will also sit down for an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity on July 26.

Roseanne Barr’s first video in her new YouTube series included a bizarre rant in response to her controversial Valerie Jarrett tweet. Barr shouted at the camera as she claimed she thought the former White House aide was white when she described her as the spawn of “Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes” back in May.

You can see Roseanne Barr’s perfume spoof video below.