‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Shares Video Of Her Unborn Child Moving Around Inside Her

Kenya posted a clip of her bare baby bump as her unborn child moved around.

Pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore shared a candid new video of her unborn child moving around inside her. As reported by Celebrity Insider, the reality star shared the amazing video of her baby making moves as she touched her stomach while lying in bed on July 25.

The video was zoomed in on Kenya’s baby bump as she intermittently put her hand on her expanding tummy while her skin could be seen moving up and down as the baby, who she referred to as “Baby Daly,” moved.

The Real Housewives star then gushed over the amazing moment in the caption of the video in which she called it “the most amazing feeling” getting to experience her baby move inside her.

“#BabyDaly is moving!!!!” an excited Kenya captioned the video, adding a red heart emoji to her adorable baby post. “The doctor told me it would take longer for me to feel the baby’s movement because of where my placenta is situated but WOW.”

“This has got to be the most amazing feeling any first time mother can have,” Moore than continued on Instagram this week, also gushing over her husband Marc Daly, who she married last year.

“Thinking of where my life was before I met my husband. Now I have a baby on the way and a man who truly loves me,” she said before urging her 1.2 million followers to “NEVER ever give up on your dreams!”

Moore also shared a number of different hashtags with her new video post, including #IVF, #pregnant, #ThatsMrsDalyToYou, and #fairytaleending.

Celebrity Insider reports that the comments section of the sweet upload was then filled with messages of love for the mom-to-be after she and her husband confirmed the pregnancy in May. The baby will be Kenya’s first child.

“Beyond happy for you! Always been a huge fan and to see you so happy and have your dreams come true is so wonderful,” one fan told Moore in the comments section of the moving baby bump video, adding that they too underwent IVF.

The baby video came shortly after Inquisitr reported that Moore posed in a bikini on vacation.

The video was also uploaded just mere hours after People reported that Moore will allegedly be leaving Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta following some pretty tense negotiations.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Though Bravo and Kenya are yet to officially confirm the report, the site claimed that the star will not be back for Season 11 due to “a messy, lengthy contract negotiation.”

The outlet also claimed that her interactions with network executives reportedly put the two “on opposite sides of uncrossable battle lines.”

Unfortunately for fans, if Kenya really does decide not to return for more episodes of RHOA, fans will have to keep their eyes on her social media accounts to stay updated with her journey into motherhood.