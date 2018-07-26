Robin Wright Dons Tiny Bikini As She Packs On PDA With Clement Giraudet In Positano

At 52-years-old, Robin Wright still looks incredible.

The actress, who gained fame by playing Tom Hank’s love interest in Forrest Gump in the ’90s, was spotted this week in Positano, which seems to be this summer’s hot spot for celebrity vacays. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently enjoyed a family vacation to the picturesque Italian town and Jennifer Aniston is currently filming Murder Mystery there while also taking breaks between filming to enjoy a little rest and relaxation.

Like her celebrity counterparts, Robin is joining in on the fun by kicking back and relaxing. The Daily Mail shared photos of the actress and her man, Clement Giraudet, lounging poolside. It was rumored that the couple tied the knot back in December though the couple has not confirmed the news. But judging by the behavior on their recent trip, the lovebirds are certainly acting like newlyweds.

In one of the photos, Wright looks stunning as she flaunts her figure in a tiny black bikini. While the swim bottoms are solid black, the bikini top features pink and blue detailing. The mother of two covers her blonde hair with a trucker hat that reads “Surfing” and also sports a long, gold-chained necklace and a pair of sunglasses.

Robin Wright puts on a steamy display with Clement Giraudet in Italy: https://t.co/YC2b1XIuyX via @YouTube — Breaking News Today (@newstodayhot) July 26, 2018

There’s also a gold band on her wedding finger, further sparking rumors that the couple did indeed tie the knot. In some of the images, the couple packed on the PDA as Wright dipped her feet in the pool while Giraudet sweetly kisses her stomach.

“She and Clement are very happy. He’s two decades younger than her but when you see them together you can tell she’s very much in love,” a source close to the pair dished.

In recent weeks, Wright made headlines after she finally broke her silence on the alleged sexual misconduct allegations against her House of Cards co-star, Kevin Spacey. As the Inquisitr shared, the actress opened up about her interactions with Spacey on the set of the duo’s hit Netflix series.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle.”

But when the cameras were off, Wright told Savannah Guthrie that she didn’t know Spacey all that well aside from professionally.

“I didn’t really– I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is,” she explained.

Last October, actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey made “inappropriate sexual advances” toward him when he was only 14-years-old. Spacey tweeted about the allegations and also went to rehab to get help.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey’s character has been written out of the final season of House of Cards.