The couple was spotted with a group at an Italian restaurant

It looks like Matt Lauer and his soon to be ex-wife Annette Roque still have some mutual friends and are attempting to go along to get along. It’s been a rough year for the Lauer family as Matt Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct at work, lost his job, and then Roque filed for divorce all in the course of months.

PageSix says that Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are still willing to be in the same room, even while divorce negotiations are still ongoing, and obviously they are still willing to share a few friends. Recently, Lauer and Roque were seen with a large group of friends out to dinner in East Hampton at the Italian restaurant Serafina. Though the couple did not arrive together or sit next to each other, they were still at dinner with the same group of friends, including the Lauer children and Edward Burke Jr. and his wife.

Sources say that neither Lauer or Roque seemed to be in distress.

“Matt’s wife sat at the head of the table, and he sat a few seats away from her.”

The Lauer kids went home with their mother and Matt Lauer took his motorcycle.

“They gathered by the car outside, said goodbye to each other, and Matt rode off by himself on a motorcycle.”

Fired “Today” host Matt Lauer says he’s seen as an “easy mark” in the aftermath of his sexual misconduct scandal. https://t.co/lgHXDJelWr pic.twitter.com/WlAtsmp96m — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 24, 2018

There is no date set yet for the Lauer/Roque divorce to be official, but the date is said to be approaching. Last fall when Lauer was fired by NBC and Today, he admitted that there was some truth to the accusations that he had behaved improperly at work. Lauer was fired swiftly after the accusation was made that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while covering the Sochi Olympics.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Sources say that despite their prenup, Matt Lauer will end up giving Annette Roque about half of his net worth of $50 million, but there will be no spousal or child support, so when the deal is done, the couple will have divided everything necessary.

“He’s going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement. She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million. There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids.”

Friends say that Matt Lauer just wants the divorce to be over, and isn’t sure he can get fair treatment if he goes to court.

“Matt is furious he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette. He could fight for a better deal in court but that would only result in dragging this out longer and negative headlines. He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible.”