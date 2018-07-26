Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer’ Released To Announce Start Date

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be returning for a second season, according to MTV, with a two-hour premiere on August 23. If you didn’t get enough of the gang last season, this season promises to deliver a lot of good, some bad, and plenty of drama to keep fans on the edge of their seats. For MTV, the reboot was considered to be a bit of a risk prior to the first season as some cast members had personal problems after the cameras stopped rolling, but skeptics were quickly quieted as ratings proved the idea was a success.

According to information reported by Deadline Hollywood, among the show’s target demographic of people aged 18-34, the show had its third best quarter ever, going back to when the original version aired in 2011 at the show’s peak of popularity. The reboot has become a potential cornerstone for the network for several years to come in their unscripted television department, as they now have four of the top 10 shows of the genre. Along with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is ranked No. 1, Teen Mom 2 is No. 2, Ex on the Beach weighs in at No. 5, and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant comes in at No. 8.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return with Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. According to Just Jared, there will be episodes surrounding some major life events for the housemates. The Pauly D wedding is rumored to be a big one, and there will definitely be the announcement by Deena that she is pregnant. On the downside will be some time spent on Ronnie and his domestic violence problem with his baby momma.

One thing that will be different this season is that even though the Jersey shore will be a part of the show, it isn’t going to be like it used to be. There will be no more schlepping up those stairs, as the show only got permits to film in the area for two days. According to Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz, the town has moved on from Jersey Shore, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has to move on from their old house, as reported by Elite Daily.

“…[We] have made a conscious decision to move on from the Jersey Shore reality series because it does not fit with our vision for the community as a family vacation destination. Reality TV thrives on conflict, drama and unpredictability. And in the case of the Jersey Shore, ‘Seaside Heights’ became a character of the show which is much different than other filming activities where Seaside Heights simply provides the background (ocean, beach, boardwalk) for the scenes.”