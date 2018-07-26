Chrissy Teigen Shares Diaper-Clad Photo Of Her Adorable Son, Miles

'Hello ladies,' the model hilariously captioned the image.

He may only be 2-months-old, but Miles Stephens is already pretty well-traveled.

Per usual, Chrissy Teigen has been sharing a slew of photos of her two children with her 19 million plus followers. And the supermodel recently tweeted that she survived a long flight with her children, though she did not disclose exactly where the family was headed.

“Have survived first 15 hour flight with 2 year old and newborn. One more leg to go,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram account share a photo of her tiny son, Miles. It appears that that 2-month-old is already enjoying the fruits of his parents’ labors, kicking back and relaxing on vacation. The son of John Legend looks as sweet as he can be as he lays on his side and seems to pose similarly to how his mother would for her Sports Illustrated spread.

He’s totally living his best life, rocking only a white diaper san shirt as he purses his lips. Miles, who looks like a perfect 50/50 split of both of his famous parents, holds his pacifier in left hand though he obviously doesn’t need it — there are no tears in this cute snapshot. And he looks cozy as can be, laying on top of a white towel that sits on what appears to be a big, cozy brown couch.

It certainly comes as no surprise that Teigen’s followers have given the new image a big thumbs up. Within just hours of the post, it has already amassed 1.5 million likes in addition to 15,000 comments and growing. Some fans couldn’t get over how much Miles looks like both of his parents while countless others chimed in to simply gush over how cute the baby is.

“He is just so adorable, God bless him and all your family…”

“He looks so much like John in this picture!! such a little cutie,” another fan wrote.

“He’s the best mix of both of you! So delicious! Enjoy every minute. PS keep on being yourself,” another follower commented.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Chrissy gave her fans a good laugh during her getaway. On the model’s Instagram story, she shared a video of herself strutting her stuff for fans, donning a crop top and a pair of high-waisted, black maternity pants that she wore during her pregnancy with Miles.

“I just wanna say I think it’s really cool that maternity pants make it so you can wear them even a long time after and they still fit really well,” she joked with her followers.

Even when she’s on vacation, you can’t stop Chrissy from being Chrissy.