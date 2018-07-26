Dead Body Washes Ashore Near New York Trump Golf Course

The normally serene setting of the Trump Golf Links in The Bronx was shattered Wednesday evening when a badly decomposed body washed ashore near the Whitestone Bridge, according to sources for the New York Post.

“The corpse was discovered at Ferry Point on the grounds of the public course — run by President Trump’s private company — at about 8:30 p.m. by kids playing by the East River shore, according to law-enforcement sources.”

The body, which was found on the rocks by a hiker, was in such poor condition that investigators weren’t even able to tell what gender it was. An autopsy will have to determine that as well as the cause of death. In addition to police, the NYPD Harbor Unit was also called to the area. Meanwhile, security guards who work there blocked access to the Trump golf course.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first body to turn up at a Trump Golf Course. In July of 2017, a female’s body washed up on the beach along the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. She was revealed to be 26-years-old. Earlier that same week, the United States Coast Guard had been called to the scene to help look for a missing swimmer, reported PEOPLE at the time. It was unknown if the body was connected to that incident.

