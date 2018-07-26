Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Tiny Denim Shorts

Carrie's legs were on display in her daisy dukes.

Carrie Underwood is beating the summer heat in Tennessee by putting her world-famous legs on display. In a new photo posted to Twitter this week, Underwood could be seen taking in the sights at Lucky Ladd Farms in super short denim shorts that perfectly showcased her gams while she enjoyed a fun day outdoors.

Twitter user Ronnie Campbell shared the snap of Underwood meeting a fan during the sunny day on July 25, where the “Cry Pretty” singer could be seen showing off not only her toned legs but also her toned arms.

The star was sporting short denim shorts in the snap, as well as a sleeveless, dark navy tank top that revealed her impressive tan.

Carrie herself shared a photo from her trip to the farm this week, as she took to Instagram Stories to post a hilarious selfie as she posed with a llama.

Sharing the snap with her 7.5 million followers on the social media site, the mom of one grinned for the camera as the animal showed off its teeth while being photographed by the country star and former American Idol Season 4 winner.

Carrie then captioned the pretty hilarious snap by writing on the upload, “This guy…” with a crying laughing face emoji.

The snap was shot from the shoulders upwards, meaning Underwood’s legs weren’t on display in the photo she herself shared online.

But while the “Good Girl” singer hid her toned stems from the camera in her own picture, as Inquisitr previously reported earlier this year, Carrie’s legs often steal the show when she’s out and about.

Social media was even sent into meltdown mode earlier this year after Underwood put her legs on display during an appearance at the 2018 CMT Awards last month, with fans commenting on all her hard work in the gym after seeing her take to the stage to perform her latest single, “Cry Pretty.”

Earlier this month, the superstar opened up about how she keeps her body in tiptop shape while speaking out about diet and fitness routine with LiveStrong.com.

“I typically focus on strength training with cardio where I can work my entire body. I love toning my arms and legs with a variety of squats, lunges, pull-ups and planks,” Carrie confessed to the site, adding that she always finds a little time to hit the gym no matter how busy her schedule gets.

“When I get to the gym that I’m going to feel good, even if I don’t have a full hour to commit,” she said of squeezing in workout time. “You can always do something to get a quick sweat in, even if it’s 20 minutes of running or lifting weights!”

Underwood also explained to the site that she always feels better after a workout and hits the gym so hard because she wants to be the best mom she can be to her 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

“Being active and holding myself accountable helps me work towards being my best self,” Carrie explained of why she’s such an exercise fan, noting that she likes to take such good care of her body “because, at the end of the day, that’s what keeps my mind healthy and makes me the best mom I can be for my son.”