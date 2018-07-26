Ohio Road Rage Incident Involved White Man Hurling Racial Slurs At Black Man After Being Cut Off

The man apologized after realizing he was caught on video.

An Ohio road rage incident was caught on camera, and in it, a white man can be seen and heard yelling racial slurs at the black driver who apparently offended him.

As WSYX-TV (Columbus) reports, Charless Lovett, who is African-American, says that he and another driver got into a confrontation on Tuesday morning over a traffic dispute. Specifically, Lovett says that his alleged assailant claimed that he (Lovett) cut him (the assailant) off.

Unfortunately, the incident didn’t fizzle out at the scene, like most of these things do. Instead, says Lovett, the man followed him home. When Lovett arrived home to find the angry man had followed him, he pulled out his cell phone and began recording the confrontation.

In the video, Lovett asks the man why he followed him home. The man, who is driving a truck bearing the name and information of his employer, Uriah’s Heating, Cooling, Refrigeration, appears to be wearing a work uniform. He was later identified as Jeffrey Whitman.

“I just want to let you know what a n****r you are… You’re a rude n****r.”

The men continue to argue back and forth, with some portions of it difficult to understand.

You can watch the video of the road rage confrontation below, but be warned: It contains offensive language.

Unfortunately for Whitman, he was in his work vehicle when he allegedly hurled racist insults at a black man. That doesn’t bode well for him, as Lovett pointed out.

“I’m glad I got all this information, that I’ll be sending to the state, since you’re a state contractor.”

A WSYX-TV reporter managed to track down Whitman, who owns the business. He said in a phone conversation that he “lost his head.” He also said that he’s been getting threats since Lovett posted the video on Facebook. However, when the reporter asked Whitman why he used the N-word so many times, Whitman hung up on the phone.

Whitman later contacted WSYX-TV to issue a statement, which was published in a companion report. In it, he apologizes for his actions.

“I understand that using the n-word was not only hurtful towards Lovett as an individual, but hurtful towards the Black community at large. Using the word was dehumanizing, unacceptable, and inexcusable. My actions reflect an unhealthy mindset I have developed and I need to work to change.”

It is unclear, as of this writing, if the alleged road rage incident has cost Whitman his state license or any business.