Demi Lovato Was ‘Stressed Out,’ ‘Overworked’ Before Overdose, Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

A new report by Entertainment Tonight suggests that Demi Lovato was “stressed out” and “overworked” before a drug overdose landed the singer in the hospital on July 24.

A source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s downward spiral began in the spring of 2018.

“She pushed away everyone that tried to call her out or help her including sober coaches, friends, and management,” the source said to ET.

“The trouble is that Demi has been more successful than ever, and everyone wants a piece. It becomes this perfect storm. She pushed away all the people who are there to protect her,” the source continued.

Prior to this, Lovato addressed rumors that she had fallen off the wagon with a new song “Sober,” explaining that she had relapsed into addiction after recently celebrating six years of sobriety.

“I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again,” Lovato sings in “Sober.” “I want to be a role model but I’m only human. I’m sorry that I’m here again. I promise I’ll get help.”

The relapse was allegedly due to the pressures of a highly demanding schedule of concerts, personal appearances, and recording obligations.

“The more stressed out and more she was overworked, the more she wants to escape and do the drugs and not stay sober,” the source added. “No one was looking out for Demi’s best interests anymore. She pushed away everyone.”

The source also clarified that the singer was currently working on material for a new album and that she was in the process of filming a documentary to her first YouTube film titled Simply Complicated.

Lovato’s representative said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight On July 24, “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support.”

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement regarding the singer’s health concluded.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN it received a call at 11:22 a.m. for a medical emergency and transported a 25-year-old woman to a hospital. A senior law enforcement official told CNN that Lovato remains in treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The singer was open and honest about her abuse of cocaine and addiction to alcohol in the past. She also revealed she struggled with mental health issues and an eating disorder.