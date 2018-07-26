Colton Underwood Hit With Shocking Diss About His Virginity During ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Taping

The NFL player was reportedly slammed during a confrontation with one of Becca Kufrin’s rejected suitors.

Bachelorette fans can expect some fireworks during the upcoming Men Tell All episode, but not everything will make it to air. Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve recently revealed that one outburst between Becca Kufrin’s ousted suitors Colton Underwood and Jean Blanc probably won’t be shown during the ABC broadcast.

Underwood, who has been vocal about his virginity at age 26, was forced to address the topic once again during the Men Tell All taping. But Reality Steve posted to Twitter to reveal that one of the pro football player’s exchanges will probably be left on the cutting room floor.

Reality Steve revealed that during a heated exchange with Jean Blanc—the suitor that instantly took back his “I love you” from Becca after she sent him home— Colton reportedly called him an expletive for female genitalia. According to Reality Steve, things got uglier from there.

“Jean Blanc shot back with something along the lines of ‘well at least I know what the inside of one feels like.’ Paraphrasing, but that was the gist of it. Doubt that gets aired.”

For Underwood, his virginity reveal in front of ABC’s cameras was a life-changing moment. During a one-on-one date with Kufrin, the pro athlete explained to The Bachelorette star that he had spent his time focusing on football and had let his dating life go by the wayside.

While Underwood described his virginity as a possible “roadblock” in his relationship with Kufrin, he was still blindsided when she sent him home following her hometown visit with his family in Parker, Colorado.

Underwood told Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous podcast that before he went on The Bachelorette, only a handful of people knew his secret.

“For me, I think there’s only about six or seven people in my life that really knew 100 percent that I was a virgin before I went on that,” Underwood told the podcast, per People. “It’s difficult going from six people knowing to about 6 million and they all have something to say about it whether it’s good or bad.”

In the aftermath of his elimination from Becca’s dating pool, Colton said he wasn’t prepared for such a big reaction to his story from Bachelor fans. In an interview with Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, who was also a virgin during her season of the show, Underwood said The Bachelorette “forced” him to be true to himself. The 26-year-old athlete also acknowledged that his public reveal could affect his future dating life. The ABC star said some of the comments he has received from viewers have included the words “baggage,” “skeleton in the closet,” and ” burden.”

“I get that its’ a big part of somebody’s life to take that, but also there should be some love and respect behind that too,” Underwood said. “In as I’m waiting for the right person, I’m waiting for the right heart to share that with someone who cares enough about me. I think one night stands are awkward and I wouldn’t be able to do one.”

You can see Colton Underwood talking about his virginity with Ashley Iaconetti in the video below.

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special airs Monday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.