XXXTentacion’s Death: Third Murder Suspect Robert Allen Arrested In Georgia

One of the accused killers of rapper XXXTentacion has been found hiding out at his sister’s house in rural Georgia.

His sister was cooperative with the U.S. Marshal who came to make the arrest, according to a TMZ report.

Robert Allen was the initial person of interest because he was captured on a surveillance video outside the motorcycle dealership a few minutes before the 20-year-old rapper was murdered in an apparent robbery.

A grand jury indicted Allen last week for first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

“They got some information he was up in Eastman, possibly staying with his sister,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar.

He will reportedly be extradited to Broward County, FL, to face the charges, along with two others suspects in custody — Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dewayne Onfroy, was tragically shot dead on June 18.

Robert Allen, 22, was arrested yesterday in Dodge County, Georgia. He is one of four suspects indicted last week on first-degree murder charges. Trayvon Newsome, who investigators believe to be the triggerman, is still at large.

The affidavit states that XXXTentacion had withdrawn $50,000 from a Bank of America branch. The 20-year-old rapper arrived at the RIVA motorsports store with a friend when the SUV pulled up and two men entered the shop while Onfroy was shopping there.

One of the murder suspects Dedrick Williams bought a black mask while in the store and returned to the SUV with the other suspect.

The suspects then waited nearby the motorcycle shop and cut off Onfroy’s BMW as the rapper exited the store. Two of the suspects exited the SUV and shot Onfroy to death after a brief struggle.

Onfroy was one of the most popular and influential musicians of his generation. The late 20-year-old rapper rose to prominence with his single “Look at Me.”

He released two albums during his short career his debut album 17 and ? in March, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album was supported by “Sad!” and “Changes” — the former reached No. 1 on the Billboard 100 and the later was a top 20 hit.

XXXTentacion is the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 posthumously in a lead role since Biggie did the same in 1997.

The controversial rapper’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and tributes from artists, such as Kanye West and J Cole, who praised the late rapper’s efforts to become a better person in the months leading up to his death.