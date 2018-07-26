Rita Ora Goes Topless Again, This Time In Racy Photo Celebrating Best Friend’s Birthday

Free spirit Rita Ora is at it again, posing topless in tribute to her best friend on her birthday. The British singer/actress shared a heartfelt message for bestie Anda Vlasaku’s birthday to her Instagram account.

“I didn’t think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but F*$k it! It’s your birthday!!! And this was in the middle of Africa (legendary moment) happy birthday to my BEST BEST friend @andasaku”

This is classic Ora, who has gained her 13.6 million followers by showing them she has no fear and will do and post whatever she wants. It’s an endearing quality to see someone confident enough in who she is to live her life on her terms. Her message to Vlasaku, who is head of brand development at EMP Publishing, was incredibly sweet and moving.

“We’ve know each other since we were babies and I’m so grateful to be able to grow with you. Let’s carry on looking out for each other and traveling the world together and making memories and become ballerinas when we’re 102! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

That’s the kind of birthday message that would warm the heart of anyone turning 28-years-old or any age, and it certainly made the day for Vlasaku, who sent her own kind message back to her BFF.

View the racy Rita Ora Instagram post here.

“Words can’t express how much I love you! You amazing human in every way shape and form so lucky to have you in my life @ritaora ♥️????????????✨ Ballerina’s at 102! ✨”

Ora is certainly no stranger to posting racy pictures of herself on social media. Just a few days ago, the “Your Song” singer shared a snap of herself eating Cheetos while topless, as previously reported by Inquisitr. That photo earned her over 420,000 likes. Not too shabby a feat for the 27-year-old who was born in Yugoslavia (which is now called Kosovo) to Albanian parents. Her name actually means “time” in Albanian.

Later this year, she can be seen in the film Wonderwell, which according to the IMDB is a “coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond. Wonderwell follows Violet, a naive and inquisitive 12-year-old girl, on a thrilling journey that transforms her world forever.” Kiera Milward plays Violet and also starring in the film is the late legendary actress Carrie Fisher in her final role.

“I was with her the day before she got on that flight and it’s just crazy,” revealed Ora in an interview with Legend Magazine. “She drank a lot of Coca-Cola and we were, like, loving life on Coca-Cola. We were laughing, the scene was amazing and she helped me a lot.”