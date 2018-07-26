Kelly Ripa Reveals Secret That Keeps Marriage To ‘Breathtaking’ Mark Consuelos Strong

The couple has been married for 22 years.

Live with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa has revealed the secret that keeps her marriage to husband Mark Consuelos strong. The couple has been married for 22 years.

Ripa appeared on Anna Faris’ podcast Unqualified while at Comic-Con in San Diego. She was there to support her husband, who was promoting the current season of his CW series Riverdale where he plays family patriarch Hiram Lodge.

The talk show host, who married Consuelos when the two appeared together on All My Children as the characters of Hayley and Mateo, said that there is a simple reason for the couple’s marriage’s success, as reported by Us Weekly.

“This is what I’ve found works for me in my marriage with Marc: You’re gonna fight. You’re gonna have at each other. We’re gonna annoy each other and do stuff that irritates each other because we’re human beings. But at the end of the day, we’re loyal to each other, we care about each other deeply,” she shared.

“We’re good friends and, you know, relationships evolve and we just happen to be lucky enough that we evolved together. We grew together. Our roots became entangled,” the Live host remarked.

The couple is parents to three children: Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

Ripa remarked that she still finds her husband “breathtaking.”

She also noted that she calls herself an “average girl” and feels she scored a big prize in landing her handsome hubby.

“I know who I am, so I know with the right amount of everything, I can look fine. With the right amount, the right angles … so for a very average girl from New Jersey to get that guy? I’m talking if you scrub me down … I’m talking about the wet Chihuahua version of me, the natural me, the normal me. I’m being rewarded for doing something great in a past life,” Ripa quipped.

Ripa also remarked that she feels Consuelos is “perfect” now because she worked “hard” with him to get him this way. She quipped that another woman would see him and think he came “fully assembled” to be the perfect husband. The Live star explained that he came to her “piece by piece” and that she put the perfect man together.

Ripa has hosted Live since 2001. She originally was paired with Regis Philbin and then Michael Strahan until her current co-host Ryan Seacrest came on board in 2017.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC television.