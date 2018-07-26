Heidi Klum Wows In A Swimsuit During A Vacation With Her Kids

Heidi was showing off her toned body in a swimsuit while on a yacht.

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum is showing off her toned body in a new video she shared with her fans while vacationing with her kids. The mom of four shared a new video on her official Instagram account on July 26 which showed her holding on to her kids’ hands as they leaped off the side of what appeared to be a luxury yacht as they all jumped into the ocean together.

The impressive boomerang video showed Heidi and her kids all holding onto one another as they made the big leap, while the supermodel could be seen flaunting her toned model body in a blue and black swimsuit with a strappy back.

The group appeared to be in a pretty tropical location as they all soaked up the sun together, with the sea looking crystal clear while what appeared to be a rocky beach could be seen in the background.

Klum didn’t reveal where she was spending what looked to be her family vacation to her 4.8 million followers, instead simply captioning the sweet video by writing the word, “Yipppppppiiiiiiii” with several smiling emojis and another with its tongue sticking out.

Heidi is mom to 14-year-old daughter Helene with Flavio Briatore, as well as 12-year-old Henry, 11-year-old Johan, and 8-year-old Lou all with former husband, musician Seal.

Yipppppppiiiiiiii ???????????????????? A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 26, 2018 at 4:44am PDT

But while Klum was seriously rocking her swimsuit as she played around with her kids in her latest Instagram upload, the model, AGT judge, and Project Runway host actually revealed to In Style just this week that even she sometimes feels a little “womp” when it comes to trying on new clothes, particularly swimsuits.

“When I order clothes, I buy two sizes, sometimes three. That way when it arrives and you try it on, it won’t be too small. That’s always like, womp, womp,” Klum explained to the site after being asked by the outlet if she too struggles to shop for flattering swimsuits.

“Then you can try them all on at home, in front of your own mirror. That’s always key.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Klum, who’s appeared in bikinis in numerous magazine covers over the years, also opened up about the latest release in her own line of swimwear, including one-pieces and bikinis, admitting that it’s important for her collection to be inclusive for all shapes and sizes.

“Women are just looking for what works for them, and so I like to offer a lot of options. We have bikinis and one-pieces with cool leaf prints, sexy cutouts, fun stripes, and great cover-ups and dresses too,” Heidi revealed of her swimsuit venture.

“I look at hundreds of prints because they can do wonders on a body,” she then continued of her vast array of options in bikinis and swimwear and the effort she puts in to make sure she has options for every body type.

“I always want my swimwear to work for many body types because we aren’t all the same size,” Heidi added of her collection.