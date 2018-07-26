Chrissy Teigen & Daughter Luna Play With Dangerous Tarantula Hawk Wasp

Teigen and her daughter called it a 'nice bug' with Luna even leaning in to kiss the insect.

Chrissy Teigen enjoying a relaxing vacation with her family in some gorgeous location is not surprising and certainly not painful or frightening. What she did during that vacation Wednesday? Well, that’s another story. Teigen posted a video to Twitter that showed her handling an insect. She asked 2-year-old Luna what it was. They called it a “nice bug” just before Teigen asked if her child wanted to give it a kiss. Luna leaned in close to the bug and mimicked a kiss. In her tweet, the celebrity mom said, “time for another game of ‘what’s this bug!?’!” Across the video itself, she put the caption, “I swear to god if one of you tells me this is a deadly bug I will vomit.” So what was it? Is it deadly? No. Dangerous? Very much so. And followers were quick to let her know.

It turns out that the “nice bug” Chrissy and Luna made friends with was a Tarantula Hawk Wasp. Yes, it’s every bit as terrifying as the name makes it sound. One Twitter user told her what it was, followed by telling her that it “can put your arm in a state of paralysis” if it stings you. Huff Post reports that the same user provided a screenshot of some information they found on the web that says its sting is “the most painful of insects, although the pain only lasts about five minutes. One researcher described the pain as ‘… immediate, excruciating, unrelenting pain that simply shuts down one’s ability to do anything, except scream.'”

oh my god but he was so nice pic.twitter.com/J9OydpbFnr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

Then there was this little tidbit of information from another of Teigen’s Twitter followers.

“Female TH Wasps attack tarantula spiders, lay their eggs inside of them, and the eggs slowly eat the spider from the inside.”

“Nice bug” indeed.

The United Kingdom’s Natural History Museum calls the insect’s sting among the most painful in the world, with another scientist saying that anyone with the misfortune to be stung by one should “just lie down and start screaming.”

Cookbook author and model Teigen was shocked when she found out the identity of her little friend, saying, “Oh my god but he was so nice.” She quipped that maybe she had gotten lucky and found “one of the good ones” then jokingly proclaimed herself “Tarzana, queen of the bugs.”

The video and the conversation about it went viral with one follower posting their edit of the Wikipedia listing about Tarantula Hawk Wasps by adding “Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna are known to give these insects love and show affection, including kisses” to the opening paragraph of the page. It has since been removed. Check out Chrissy’s video below.