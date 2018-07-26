Beyoncé Shares Adorable New Photos Of Twins Rumi & Sir During Family Vacation In Europe

Mrs. Carter finally shares snaps of her twins as the family travels through Europe.

Beyoncé is sharing a page from her family vacation album. The “Love On Top” singer shared a rare photo of her adorable 13-month-old towns Rumi and Sir to her website.

In the photo, Beyoncé is smiling as the toddler twins sit on her lap. A second snap features Bey’s husband, Jay-Z, holding little Rumi’s hand on the deck of a yacht. Beyoncé also posed with the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as the two were twinning in pink dresses as they sat on the boat.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought their three kids on the road with them for their joint “On the Run Tour II,” which kicked off last month in Cardiff, U.K., but it’s clear they carved out some family vacation time while they were across the pond.

The snaps, which were captioned “Thank you Europe” were posted just before the Carter family headed back to the U.S. for the first stop on the North American leg of their tour in Cleveland, Ohio.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely post photos of their kids, especially the twins. According to Entertainment Tonight, the celebrity super-couple first shared a snap of Rumi and Sir to celebrate the twins’ one-month birthday last July. But since that time, snaps of the twins have been few and far between. Now, fans are finally getting a close-up look at Bey and Jay’s babies.

Beyoncé Finally Shares Pictures Of Twins Rumi And Sir Carter And They're Too Cute https://t.co/glQaOfzZ6U — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) July 26, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had just embarked on their European tour when Sir and Rumi’s first birthday rolled around, but they found a sweet way to celebrate. Last month, E! News reported that during the June 13 “On The Run II” show at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Beyoncé marked her kids’ milestone birthday with a shout-out in front of the couple’s thousands of fans.

“Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi, We love you!” Beyoncé told the sold-out crowd before the couple segued into a rendition of Jay-Z’s 2009 single “Young Forever.” A sweet video montage of the family also reportedly played during the song.

Beyoncé Shares a Sweet Photo of Twins Rumi and Sir on Their Family Vacation in Europe https://t.co/mFyENzhgir — People (@people) July 26, 2018

While Beyoncé rarely posts photos of her twins to social media, her pregnancy announcement in February 2017 broke an Instagram record. Bey’s famous post featured her wearing a veil as she held her baby bump. The stylized snap garnered more than 7 million “likes” and over 350,000 comments in just 12 hours on the social media site, according to Variety.

Beyoncé captioned the Madonna-inspired post with the announcement, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

