Meghan McCain Calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘A Fair, Honest Person’ After Jeanine Pirro Confrontation On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain defended The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to Andy Cohen during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live after the series moderator clashed with Judge Jeanine Pirro.

“It is really hard not to love Whoopi Goldberg. She’s really fair,” cited McCain on the series. “I sit diagonally from her every day. She’s a really fair, open person,” McCain continued.

“She’s been very open to my politics. I just thought it was unfortunate that Judge Jeanine didn’t see what I see in her every day. She’s a wonderful co-host. She’s very open to hearing the other side,” McCain concluded her statement.

Goldberg and Pirro came to blows after the judge appeared on The View to push her new book Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.

Pirro accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and the conversation ended up in a heated shouting match until the show quickly cut to commercial break, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Upon the show’s return from break, Pirro was gone and Goldberg addressed the audience stating she “very rarely” loses her cool, but she doesn’t like being “accused of being hysterical.”

The next day, Goldberg admitted to saying a few “choice words” to the judge, but denied spitting on Pirro or chasing her out of the building as the television personality claimed during a round of television interviews following the incident.

Goldberg also noted that The View doesn’t tolerate “calling people names.”

McCain also addressed another hot-button issue that came up during former View co-host’s Sherri Shepherd’s critique of her work on the ABC series, telling the conservative panelist to “lighten up” as reported by Good Housekeeping.

“I was super bummed out when I saw her saying that,” McCain said of Shepherd’s comments during an earlier appearance on WWHL.

@MeghanMcCain my response to @Andy on #WWHL wasn’t intended to be anything but constructive. We have talked at length privately & I’ve been nothing but supportive of you & everyone who has co-hosted @TheView -If I came across as not being supportive of you, that wasn’t my intent. — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) July 24, 2018

“She said I need to lighten up. You know, The View it’s a tough show that’s really politically heavy. We’re a news show now. It’s not the show that she once hosted. Right now, and not to make this too heavy, but in Trump’s America, we should not be telling women to lighten up. It’s a serious time. We can take things seriously.”

Shepherd later responded on Twitter to McCain’s comments by stating that she was “supportive” of the panelist and “everyone who has co-hosted The View.”

To anyone who yet still continues to tell me to warm up/lighten up/soften up – all I have to say is in the words of the great icon @erikajayne: "Some people call me cold, but that's not ice. It's diamonds." pic.twitter.com/lEK0p0m1Tz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 25, 2018

On July 24, McCain responded to those on Twitter who continue to tell her to soften up by posting the following comment.