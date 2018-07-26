Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Her Bikini Body In A Red Two-Piece, Says She Wants Smaller Implants

Kim revealed her body in a skimpy red bikini in new photos.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is showing off her rocking bikini body while revealing that she’s looking to get smaller breast implants. Daily Mail reports that the reality star was proudly flaunting her toned body in a red bikini on July 25 as she told her followers that she was looking to “downsize” with breast reduction surgery after asking fans to vote on her next cup size.

Kim first shared a snap of herself facing the camera whilst flaunting her toned middle in a strapless red bikini top and strappy bottoms while out by her pool. She then shared in the caption that the photo was actually taken by her son, 4-year-old Kane.

“Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!! Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it’s the bathing suit lol),” she wrote with two crying laughing emojis.

Kim then referenced her fans giving their input on her upcoming breast reduction surgery, writing, “but thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can’t wait to downsize a little.”

Zolciak-Biermann then shared another photo of herself in the skimpy red swimsuit; this time posing to the side as she enjoyed a pool day with her family while showing off her rock hard body.

“This is a better angle for some of you… I’ll make it easy for you to kiss my a**,” Kim captioned the second bikini photo she shared on July 25. “For the record I am 5’8.”

Per Daily Mail, Kim had previously asked fans for a little help when it came to her cosmetic surgery, posting a poll on her Instagram Stories which asked fans to vote on which bra size they thought would be best for her.

A screenshot of the post shared by the outlet showed that Zolciak-Biermann wrote, “Which one” with the options of either a Full C or DD. She then urged her followers to “listen to [her] podcast and vote.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Kim previously confirmed to E! News two years ago in 2016 that she had had a breast augmentation as well as tummy tuck after suffering a hernia following the birth of her 4-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane.

But while she admitted to going under the knife, the mom of six confirmed that her tummy tuck didn’t make her much smaller and instead just made her more toned.

Zolciak-Biermann has also spoken out about how much hard work she puts in at the gym to stay in shape, admitting that always being on the go is a big help to keep her so trim.

“It’s genetics OBVIOUSLY,” Kim sarcastically wrote on Instagram in February 2017 of her toned body, per People. “I never sit down. From the time I get up til the time I go bed.”

“If you think it will make you ‘fat’ it will! MODERATION!! Everything in moderation,” Zolciak-Biermann then added of her diet and fitness routine.