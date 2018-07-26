Sarah Ferguson Comes To Daughter’s Defense After Princess Eugenie Slammed By British Press

She called for a stop to the 'bullying' of her daughter in the media.

Sarah Ferguson has come to her daughter’s defense after a scathing article was written about Princess Eugenie of York and her upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

An article was penned by The Daily’s Mail’s columnist Jan Moir who wrote that the ninth in line to the British throne did not warrant a wedding as grand as that of her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who wed in May of this year.

Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie are set to marry in October at St. George’s Chapel, the site of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lavish nuptials.

The Daily Mail columnist allegedly took note that the couple should not be having a wedding with elements almost identical to that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including inviting members of the public to the grounds of Windsor Castle and having a brief carriage procession after the ceremony, according to E! News.

The columnist also took aim at what she considered Eugenie’s lack of employment and penned in the piece that she has done “almost nothing of note.”

E! reported that Moir also compared Eugenie to a seagull, stating the royal daughter drifts “along in the richly foaming wake of the Queen, picking off what she can from the royal catch.”

“But won’t an awful lot of people, even while once more being dazzled by the pomp and pageantry in Windsor town, be asking themselves this once more—Eugenie who?” Moir said in the scathing piece.

In her defense, Ferguson shared a letter to her social media accounts penned by her friend Sarah Wade, who runs Ferguson’s Humanitas charity.

Gareth Fuller / Getty Images

“I am appalled at the vitriol that is expressed in the piece,” Wade stated in the letter.

“Is it to make a young couple feel embarrassed or ashamed of the choices they have made for their wedding day or it is to invite anger and hatred towards them? Either way, the outcome is negative and tantamount to bullying,” Wade remarked.

The note then called against what she called the “abuse” that has been directed at Princess Eugenie’s family for “years of unfounded and hurtful” comments that had been at the hands of The Daily Mail.

“It is imperative that we support freedom of expression, but not when the intended outcome is to inflict pain on another person or incite others to do so, and Jan Moir’s article does just that,” concluded the CEO.