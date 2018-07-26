Emily Ratajkowski Shows Sarah Hyland Some Bikini Love After They Rock The Same Tiny Bottoms

Emily Ratajkowski and Sarah Hyland are officially swimsuit sisters. The model recently reached out to the Modern Family star to thank her for wearing a pair of tiny orange bikini bottoms that might look familiar to Emily’s Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, Sarah Hyland made a surprise appearance on the official Instagram account for Inamorata Swim, the swimwear brand owned and operated by Emily Ratajkowski. Hyland recently rocked a bikini from Ratajkowski’s line, and she took to Instagram to show off the tiny two-piece in a sizzling swimsuit snapshot. Naturally, Ratajkowski wanted to make sure that the world knew where they could purchase the bikini featured in Hyland’s flattering photo, so she re-posted it on the Inamorata Swim Instagram account. The post included a thank you message for Hyland.

“@sarahhyland giving us summer boat inspo in her Orpheus top and Neptune bottoms,” the caption read. “Thank you Sarah!”

The photo was taken during Sarah Hyland’s vacation with her boyfriend, Wells Adams. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 27-year-old actress and the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Mexico. In a few of their vacation photos, Hyland is wearing the string bikini that got a shout-out from Ratajkowski. It’s a red triangle top paired with tiny orange drawstring bottoms.

Emily Ratajkowski often wears the same orange Neptune bottoms in her revealing swimsuit photos. In fact, the 27-year-old model, actress, and entrepreneur modeled a pair of them for her many Instagram admirers just last weekend. However, unlike Sarah Hyland, she didn’t wear a mismatched top with hers.

Fresh out A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 21, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT

While Emily might not be big on wearing bikini bottoms and tops of different colors together, there were some aspects of Sarah’s styling that she would likely approve of. Much like Emily, Sarah rocked a pair of large, vibrant earrings with her swimsuit. However, she opted for tasseled yellow statement earrings, while Emily rocked huge green hoops in her lobes. Both also added some shine to their beach looks with a touch of gold. Sarah wore a delicate body chain with her bikini, while Emily chose a chunky gold necklace featuring large charms that dangled between her breasts.

Emily also likes accessorizing her bikinis with sunhats like the one that Sarah is wearing in her vacation photo. In one of Emily’s recent Instagram snapshots, she’s rocking an unfinished straw hat with her beloved Neptune bikini. However, Emily didn’t pair the headwear with her orange swimsuit.

But the big question is: Who wore their skimpy Inamorata Swim bikini better, Emily Ratajkowski or Sarah Hyland? According to Instagram users, it’s no contest. The original Instagram photo of Sarah Hyland’s mismatched bikini has received 257,000 likes, while Emily’s swimsuit snapshot has been liked over 1.5 million times.