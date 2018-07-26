Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram Rich List —See How Much She Earns Per Post

The 20-year-old makeup entrepreneur earns an eye-popping amount for endorsements on the social media site.

Kylie Jenner is making a fortune on Instagram—and she’s doing it despite not having the highest follow-count on the social media site. As she heads towards billionaire status, the 20-year-old daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner has topped Instagram’s 2018 rich list.

Instagram scheduling tool HopperHQ.com reveals that a Kylie Jenner-endorsed post commands a whopping $1,000,000, making her the site’s top earner. Page Six reports that Jenner beats out other Instagram heavy hitters like Selena Gomez and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who negotiate sponsored post amounts of up to $800,000 and $750,000 respectively.

Even more surprising is the fact that Kylie’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, earns a mere $720,000 for her endorsement posts, trailing her kid sis by almost $300,000. Beyonce also made the top five list with a reported $700,000 per paid photo.

Kylie Jenner is on her way to become the self-made youngest billionaire ever thanks to the $900 million cosmetics company she heads, and her social media presence is a big part of her success—and it has been for a while.

In 2016, Forbes reported that 20 percent of Jenner’s earnings came from social media endorsements. At the time, the then 18-year-old peddled products for more than eight different brands through her Instagram alone. In addition to pumping up sales for Kylie Cosmetics through her social media following, Jenner rakes in millions of dollars from endorsements for Quay Australia sunglasses, Fashion Nova clothing, and more. The paid posts typically include the hashtag #ad.

The Kardashian-Jenners reportedly negotiate an upfront fee per post, although some social media influencers also use a backend affiliate model to earn a percentage of sales from click-throughs on their social posts.

While Kylie Jenner beats out Selena Gomez when it comes to endorsed social media payments, the pop singer tops her when it comes to followers—by about 29 million fans. Gomez, who is the most-followed person on Instagram with 139 million followers, also recently broke a record on the platform. Gomez just beat Beyonce’s record for being the fastest Instagram user to get a million likes on a photo. The “Come and Get It” singer earned the record-breaking status within 13 minutes of publishing a gallery of photos from her 26th birthday celebration earlier this week. The post, which you can see below, is approaching 10 million likes.

In comparison, Beyonce’s highly publicized twin reveal photo last summer scored 8 million likes within 12 hours, according to Billboard.