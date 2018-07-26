‘Modern Family’s’ Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Bikini Body In A Black Two-Piece

Ariel shared a risqué thong bikini photo with her followers.

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter is showing off her incredible body in a new bikini photo she shared on social media. Headline Planet reports that the actress was proudly revealing her toned body in a new snap posted to Instagram where she could be seen lying face down on a sun lounger.

Ariel’s latest NSFW bikini photo – which she uploaded to her official account on July 25 and can be seen here – showed her sporting a black two-piece bikini which included tiny thong bottoms as she soaked up the sun.

The snap uploaded by the star, who shot to fame playing the bookish Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, also showed off the large lion tattoo on her upper back as she enjoyed a little downtime in her dark two-piece.

Winter didn’t reveal exactly where she was as she posed for the camera in the black bikini, instead simply captioning the picture for her close to 4 million followers, “As if.”

The sultry snap has already received more than 300,000 likes on the social media site a mere eight hours after she first shared it with her followers while inspiring a number of enthusiastic comments from her biggest fans.

“U go girl! Love this!!!” one fan commented on the revealing bikini photo, while another told Winter in the comments section, “Daaamn gurl you’re so in shape.”

A third follower then wrote, “Very beautiful and a powerful pic.”

Ariel’s latest bikini photo comes just days after she was sporting another two-piece on the social media site earlier this week.

Winter shared a throwback photo with her followers showing her relaxing on the on a beach while vacationing in Playa del Carmen in Mexico.

But the star clearly works hard for her toned body, as Daily Mail reported that shortly after sharing her latest risqué skimpy bikini photo with her millions of followers on July 25 that she was spotted sweating it out at the gym with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

The Modern Family actress’s latest social media activity comes shortly after her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she had decided to take a break from Twitter after experiencing too much negativity from trolls.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

“Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences,” her rep told the site on July 6.

They then added that Ariel “needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgment.”

However, Winter quickly returned to the site despite announcing her temporary hiatus, even sharing her latest bikini photos with her followers on Twitter this week.