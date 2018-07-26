Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals Her Bare Baby Bump In New Photo

Hilary revealed her growing baby bump in a stunning new selfie.

Hilary Duff is showing off her bare baby bump and sharing an inspiring message for her fellow mothers. Per Entertainment Tonight, the pregnant singer and actress, who is already mom to her six-year-old sun Luca, revealed her bare bump to the world in a new photo she shared on her official Instagram account on July 25 where she admitted that “pregnancy is hard.”

Sharing a mirror selfie of herself wearing a dark green crop top and tiny shorts as she revealed her uncovered bump, Hilary was full of praise for her fellow moms in the caption of her latest social media upload.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” Duff wrote on the social media site this week.

Hilary added that it’s “lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come,” but noted that the not so great side of her second pregnancy is that she’s struggling to even put on her own shoes and has also been constantly getting up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.

The former Lizzie McGuire actress added that she’s also growing pretty tired of “looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

“Women are so bad a**, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!” Duff then signed off her caption, adding several emojis to her candid post about pregnancy and motherhood, including a rainbow and a red heart.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Duff’s bare baby bump was clearly a big hit with her fans, as the snap has already received more than 765,000 likes since she first shared it with her 9.8 million followers.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the Younger actress has been proudly showing off her baby bump ever since Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma announced that they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl, back in June.

I win. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 20, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

Hilary most recently had her growing baby bump on display in a nude long dress in a snap she uploaded to her Instagram last week, where she joked that she and Matthew were having a bump battle as he lifted up his shirt to show off his stomach.

Duff, whose bump looked bigger than ever in her body-hugging dress as the twosome were together in an elevator, then joked in the caption, “I win.”