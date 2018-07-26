‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, July 25: Steffy Wants Shares To Marry Bill, Brooke Soothes Hope

Bill places his sword chain around Steffy's neck and pays the price for her to be his own.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 25 features Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who decided to cut ties with the past. In a shocking move, she told Bill (Don Diamont) that love had not worked for her, according to Soap Central. Bill told her that he loved her, but her phone kept beeping as Liam (Scott Clifton) was frantically trying to get hold of her. She told Bill that Liam was no longer part of her job description and that he had wanted to hold her to standards that he himself could not adhere to.

She Knows Soaps states that Steffy had a clear-set plan before coming to Spencer Publications. She wanted Bill’s Forrester Creations shares, which equates to 12.5 percent of the company, which would mean that she would hold the controlling interest of the company her grandfather founded. Bill protested at first but he finally calls Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to get the papers ready. Justin got the documents in order and shows them to Steffy, he was concerned because of the immense value of the shares that Bill was just transferring over to Steffy. After Justin left, Bill said that the shares will be transferred when Steffy becomes his wife.

Bill said that he knows that Steffy still loves Liam but it was not a deal-breaker to him, because he would make her happy. He also promised to keep her mother’s secret and protect her daughter. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that they sign the document while Bill asked her if that was what she really wanted. Steffy insists that it is. To seal the deal, and officially make her his, Bill hung his sword necklace around her neck.

In the meantime, Liam tried to get hold of Steffy while he was at the cliff house. He repeatedly sent her messages telling her to come home. The nanny, Amelia (Nicola Posener) leaves after telling Liam that Kelly was settled after her feeding. When he tried calling again, he got cut off because her mailbox was full.

Hope (Annika Noelle) felt really guilty that Steffy walked in on her and Liam, and told her mother as much. She told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Steffy thought that she and Liam were having an affair while she was recovering after giving birth to Kelly. But Brooke remained adamant that Hope and Liam had done nothing wrong because Liam wasn’t married. She also told her daughter that she was certain that Liam wanted to be a family with Hope and not Steffy. As far as Steffy was concerned, Brooke called her a “remarkable person” and said that she was more suited to Bill than Liam. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.