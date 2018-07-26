‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Gets Another Note, Ted Grills Sonny

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 26 reveal that there will be a lot of tough questions asked in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) get another cryptic note about Leo’s death and disappearance. Will will likely panic as someone clearly knows what he and Sonny did, and could very easily expose them.

As many fans will remember, Will and his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), covered up Leo Stark’s (Gret Rikaart) death after Sonny pushed him and he fell and hit his head. The two men moved Leo’s body and hid it, but it has since come up missing and someone is messing with them.

Meanwhile, Ted (Giles Marini) will begin to question Sonny about Leo’s disappearance. Ted will seemingly be very suspicious of Sonny. Days of our Lives viewers will remember that Leo had a sexual harassment case against Sonny, but never showed up to the hearing, and hasn’t been heard from since. Ted may put two and two together and find that Sonny could be to blame for Leo’s mysterious absence, and if a body is found Sonny will likely be the main suspect.

Elsewhere in Salem, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will have something huge to celebrate. Steve’s surgery worked, and he’ll regain sight in his eye. The couple finally have some happy news to rejoice over, and Days of our Lives will seemingly be celebrating right along with them as they’ll enjoy the couple’s storyline before Nichols exits the soap opera later this year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and her longtime love, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be planning their wedding, again. The couple are set to be married in August, and they will be hard at work locking down all of the details for the ceremony. Eventually they’ll run into their sons, and make a big request from them.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that John and Marlena will ask a big favor of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Perhaps the couple will want their sons to have some big part in their upcoming nuptials. However, they could also ask the two men to put their messy and complicated past behind them and make up for the sake of their parents and the rest of the family.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.