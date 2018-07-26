Demi Lovato’s Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Visited Her At The Hospital After Drug Overdose, Per ‘People’

Demi Lovato’s former boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama was reportedly so worried about her after her shocking drug overdose on Tuesday that he visited her at the hospital.

According to a July 25 report by People Magazine, Demi Lovato had a very special visitor on Wednesday. Wilmer Valderrama made an appearance at her bedside to visit with her and wish her well as she recovers from a drug overdose.

Sources tell the magazine that Wilmer was “shocked” to learn that Demi was hospitalized for a drug overdose, and that he “wasn’t prepared” to hear the stunning news. The insider also claims that Lovato and Valderrama share a strong bond, and that the singer had also hoped to reunite with her ex-boyfriend in the future.

“He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn’t prepared for this. He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him. Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future. He’s the love of her life and vice versa.”

However, for now Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama remain close friends. Meanwhile, Demi was said to be with another group of friends in the hours leading up to her drug overdose. The former Disney Channel star and her group were said to be partying through the night before she was found unconscious.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was said that one of Demi’s friends administered a dose of Narcan, a medication used to combat the effects of deadly drugs such as heroin, and that Lovato was awake by the time paramedics arrived at her home. She was transported to the hospital, but refused to reveal what kind of drugs she had been taking before the overdose.

Meanwhile, Demi’s hospital floor is said to be on “lockdown” with security standing guard outside of her door, and nobody getting into the room unless they have been approved by Lovato’s mother.

“The hospital has placed two security guards outside of her room and has been instructed to not let anyone that Demi’s mom hasn’t approved to visit her. The entire floor is basically on lockdown with the rooms next to hers remaining vacant to give her the upmost privacy,” an insider dished.

Demi Lovato has yet to be discharged from the hospital, but is expected to return to rehab following her release.