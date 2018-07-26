Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Think Tristan Thompson Understands The Impact Of His Cheating Scandal, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still rehashing the NBA star’s cheating scandal, that took place back in April.

According to a July 25 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian allegedly believes that Tristan Thompson doesn’t fully understand the impact that his cheating has had on her and her brand.

Sources tell the magazine that Khloe believes that Tristan is too quick to sweep things under the rug, but that she can’t just forget about how he’s hurt her, and how it’s impacted her life.

“As a guy, he’s naturally not as understanding as he can be in this particular situation. It’s so much easier for him to, not completely, but brush things under the rug. She can’t do that. Khloe carried his child and is much more in the limelight than he is, and she doesn’t think he understands the consequences of his decisions. She thinks the cheating scandal is a way bigger deal than he does and he doesn’t fully understand the repercussions of his actions affecting not only him and Khloe but the entire family as a whole,”an insider revealed.

The source goes on to say that it’s been a “tough” time for Tristan Thompson and that he’s tried to “adapt” to be apart of Khloe Kardashian’s super famous family. However, it seems things aren’t going well for the couple.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan is now feeling “trapped” in his relationship with Khloe. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kardashian and Thompson are “not fully okay” in the months following the cheating scandal, and that the NBA star has quit going to couples therapy with his baby mama.

Tristan is allegedly getting annoyed by talking about the same thing day after day. However, Khloe seemingly still wants to work through all of the issues that led to the cheating.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

After the scandal, Khloe decided to stay in Cleveland and continue to live with Tristan. The pair began working on their relationship problems and have been together ever since. They moved back to L.A. together in June and have been spotted out many times. However, it seems that their issues are still very much on the surface, and without therapy they could begin to bubble back up.