‘Game Of Thrones’: Out Of Five Potential Spinoff Series, Only One Will Go Ahead

Fans will get a prequel series set 1,000 years prior to the events currently unfolding in 'Game of Thrones'

Fans who were getting excited about multiple series set in the Game of Thrones universe had better sit down now because the news is not great.

While, at one point, there were five potential Game of Thrones spinoff series in development, it seems like only one has made it through the planning process.

Fans got excited with the recent confirmation of the first Game of Thrones prequel, but it seems this is where the expansion of this universe will end. According to Gizmodo, the other four spinoffs have gotten the “Ned Stark treatment.”

HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed during the Television Critics Association summer tour that this prequel, set 1,000 years prior to the events currently unfolding in Game of Thrones, “is the only Game of Thrones series fans should be expecting for the time being.”

Indie Wire also reports that Bloys said that there are “no plans to make any others at this point.”

So, why was there news of so many series in the making?

“The reason we did multiple scripts, in the development process, [is] out of five we’d be lucky to get one we’re excited about,” Bloys revealed.

HBO

Initially titled The Long Night according to a previous Inquisitr article, there is currently another title floating around, Golden Age of Heroes. At the moment, either of these titles could be correct — or incorrect — as no official confirmation has been made in relation to the series title and these are just working titles at present.

And for those fans who are eagerly awaiting news on the premiere date of the final season of Game of Thrones, a recent announcement at the TCA tour has helped to narrow down that date.

Huffington Post reports that Casey Bloys revealed to reporters assembled for the TCA tour that the final season of Game of Thrones would air in the first half of 2019.

Debra Birnbaum, who was one of the reporters present, posted the information via her Twitter account in relation to the announcement by HBO.

#HBO’s Casey Bloys on final season of #GameofThrones: "It’s pretty great.” He promises it will come in the first half of 2019. #TCA18 — Debra Birnbaum (@debrabirnbaum) July 25, 2018

So, this means that fans will likely have less than a year to wait now until the premiere of Season 8 of Game of Thrones. However, a specific premiere date has yet to be released officially by HBO. It also means that, potentially, by this time next year, it will all be over and fans will finally know who has taken final ownership of the Iron Throne. They will likely know just how Jon Snow will react to news that he has slept with his aunt and the fate of many of their favorite characters in the epic fantasy TV series.