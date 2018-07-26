The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 26: Devon And Hilary Get Married

A health scare nearly derailed the vows.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 26 bring bittersweet moments for Hilary and Devon as her health deteriorates. Plus, Phyllis struggles as her relationship continues going south and her best friend lies in the hospital dying.

Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson) is on the rocks because he disappoints her again, according to She Knows Soaps. Of course, there’s the little problem of her night of passion with Nick (Joshua Morrow) too. Of course, at this moment, that night isn’t topmost in her mind. Phyllis is reeling after learning Hilary’s time is limited.

Another person in Genoa City who’s left reeling after learning the news about Hilary is Jack (Peter Bergman). Phyllis leans on him once again just like she did the other day, and he promises to be there to provide support for her at Devon and Hilary’s wedding whether Billy shows up or not. Are these two merely good friends helping each other through a difficult time, or is this the beginning of a reunion for Phyllis and Jack. Her affair with Billy tore them apart, but perhaps there’s something there.

If Billy doesn’t turn things around with his gambling addiction, then Phyllis might end up ending things with him for good. Likewise, if Billy somehow learns about Phyllis’s night with Nick, there’s no telling how he might react to the situation. Their love rests on shaky ground at the moment, and there may be no coming back from their problems.

#Hevon is a place on earth with these two! ❤️ @MishaelMorgan1 and @BrytonEjames reminisced on some of their most memorable scenes together just for you. What’s been your favorite moment with Hilary and Devon? pic.twitter.com/bMh5qP6U3z — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 25, 2018

Neil (Kristoff St. John) spends a few moments with Hilary, and they put their troubled past to rest. Later, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) crashes, and Nate (Brooks Darnell) lets Devon know that Hilary’s health is deteriorating and that her time is short.

When she wakes up, Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary have a celebration of their love with their friends and family gathered in Hilary’s hospital room to wish them well. Although Hilary knows the truth, Devon remains unaware that she knows her time is very likely running out.

Thanks to Phyllis’s help, Hilary has a lovely wedding dress to wear to exchange vows with Devon for the second time. Devon wants to make plenty of memories to fill what little time they have left together, and Hilary is acting as normally as she can to help give him the memories he so badly wants to create.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to watch their bittersweet ceremony.