Ryan Reynolds To Produce Upcoming R-Rated Film Based On ‘Home Alone’

The movie will be titled 'Stoned Alone.'

Ryan Reynolds is taking a stab at a revival of one of the most popular movies of all time — Home Alone.

While there have already been three Home Alone remakes that did sub-par at the box office, Reynolds is hoping to put a modern-day spin on a timeless classic. According to Deadline, the Deadpool star will produce the upcoming film titled Stoned Alone. It is unclear whether or not the actor will also star in the movie.

And unlike Home Alone‘s child-friendly PG rating, Stoned Alone will be more on pace for adults with an R-Rating. Augustine Frizzell is set to direct the film while Fox exec Matt Reilly came up with the idea for the film before handing it off to writers Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

Stoned Alone will follow a 20-something man who gets left behind while his family goes on a ski trip. But instead of sulking at home alone, he tries to make the best of the situation by getting stoned, at home, alone.

Things then take a Home Alone-esque type twist as the young man believes that his paranoia has caused him to think he hears robbers breaking into his home. But turns out, it’s not paranoia and real thieves have actually broken into his residence.

The rest of the movie follows the man trying to defend his castle against the evil robbers, much like Home Alone‘s plot line — though this movie is sure to have a little more cussing and perhaps a few more greasy snacks.

Gamespot shares that the movie has not yet cast any stars and it’s also unclear whether or not that may be able to convince the film’s original star, Macaulay Culkin, to make some sort of cameo.

