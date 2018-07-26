Selena Gomez Dons ‘Keep The Faith’ T-Shirt Following Friend Demi Lovato’s Overdose

Family, friends and fans are still grappling with the news of actress and singer Demi Lovato’s drug overdose that had her rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. Now that the “Give Your Heart A Break” singer, 25, has been reported as being stable and awake, one of her longtime friends, Selena Gomez, is sending out a message of “faith” to the world by way of a T-shirt.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that Gomez, 26, was spotted out with friends for breakfast in Los Angeles donning an oversized white T-shirt, which bore the inspiring message, “Keep The Faith”, on the back. It seems the “Wolves” singer is attempting to inspire all of the people who love and care about Lovato to keep their heads up in light of the tragic incident.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the “Back To You” singer was described as being “very upset and emotional” when she heard the news of Lovato’s hospitalization due to an apparent drug overdose. Although the two aren’t the best of friends, they have a long history and therefore, share “a special bond”. Gomez and Lovato first met when they both appeared on the popular children’s TV show, Barney and Friends, when they were just seven-years-old.

Despite not being close, it seems that the two have always made it a point to be there for one another when it really mattered. According to a recent report by People, a source revealed that following Gomez’s kidney transplant, the “Confident” singer immediately “reached out” to her.

“Demi reached out when Selena had her kidney transplant. They will always care a lot for each other and Selena will be there for her friend.”

After Lovato released her raw and up close and personal YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, on October 17, 2017, Gomez praised the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer for her candidness about her battle with addiction, her eating disorder and her mental illness diagnosis, on one of Lovato’s Instagram posts writing:

“I’m so happy for you. You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.”

There were multiple reports claiming that Lovato was rushed to the hospital due to a heroin overdose. Since then, sources close to the singer have come forward claiming that the drug in question was not heroin at all. However, it was reported that one of her friends had Narcan on hand and immediately administered it to her following the overdose. Narcan is a medication that is used to rigorously reverse the effects caused by fatal doses of opioids.

Lovato is currently still in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.