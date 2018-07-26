Kathy Griffin Laments Chris Hardwick’s ‘Talking Dead’ Return

The comedian takes to Twitter with her thoughts about Hardwick once again hosting on AMC.

As Chris Hardwick sets to return as host for the Talking Dead, Kathy Griffin is raging about AMC network’s decision. The network announced Hardwick’s would return for the after-show in the wake of a misconduct investigation that occurred due to sexual assault accusations. Griffin’s response to this news came in the form of a two word, negative reaction in all caps, reports The Wrap. Taking to Twitter, the 57 year-old comedian posted her feelings on the matter, saying, “F— THIS!!!”

Journalists heard from AMC’s spokesperson Wednesday, being told that Hardwick was to return contingent upon a “comprehensive assessment.” Hardwick was not directly named in an essay published on blogging website, Medium, by Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. Dykstra stated in her writing that her career had been derailed by the unnamed individual who was assumed to be Hardwick, claiming that he had pressured her into sex while they were together, exhibited “controlling behavior,” “long term abuse,” and had her blacklisted from Hollywood after their breakup. Amid the allegations, Harwick was suspended from AMC’s the Talking Dead, and meanwhile, Kathy Griffin tweeted, stating that she was available to play host for the show.

I’m available to be the new host of “the talking dead” — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 15, 2018

AMC did not decide to cut ties or replace Hardwick immediately, choosing instead to follow through with an investigation. The spokesperson said Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb would be dealing with said investigation, making it known that the firm had plenty of necessary experience in such matters. Now it looks like they have made their decision to bring Hardwick back.

“We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

However, not everyone is pleased; in fact some people, such as Kathy Griffin, seem to be angry.

Inside the comments to Griffin’s expression of displeasure, one Twitter user brought up the opinion that the case seemed to have been “taken seriously” and “investigated properly,” thereby questioning Griffin’s remark. It is doubtful that the reason behind Kathy Griffin’s fury is from the loss of a potential gig, and more likely that she sympathizes with accuser, Chloe Dykstra, feeling the choice for Hardwick’s return is unjust, in her own opinion. Some of those commenting and retweeting the message side with Griffin’s opinion, and others disagree, standing beside AMC and Hardwick.

A suggestion was made inside the comments, expressing that if Dykstra “has evidence, she needs to come forth, now,” which resulted in a backlash comment from Griffin, saying, “No, actually she doesn’t.” Things only seemed to heat up from there amid the responses, with many users posting about Dykstra’s story, saying it was “flimsy” while pointing out the other ex-girlfriends who had come to Hardwick’s defense.