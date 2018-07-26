Brigitte Nielsen Talks About 5-Week-Old Frida, Daughter Has First Photo Shoot

Learn all about the ‘little princess’ melting the hearts of the Danish actress and her model husband.

It’s been five weeks since Brigitte Nielsen gave birth to daughter Frida, and now fans are finally getting the chance to see just how cute her little bundle of joy is.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the actress gave birth to the baby girl on Friday, June 22, in Los Angeles.

Frida weighed 5-pounds, 9-ounces at the time of her arrival.

The movie and reality TV star, already a mother to four adult sons, had been trying to conceive through in vitro fertilization for more than 10 years before finally becoming pregnant again at the age of 54.

Now 55, Nielsen and her husband, 39-year-old Italian model Mattia Dessi, are enamored with their tiny tot.

“My husband and I have been wanting this so much for so many years,” Nielsen said to People.

“I finally have my little princess.”

Newly released pictures from the People photo shoot with the family reveal that Frida, born via cesarean section, has a full head of brown hair just like her daddy.

“She’s healthy, and she’s beautiful,” the Danish star said about Frida.

“I’ve gotten everything that I wished for.”

Despite the fact that the road to getting pregnant was tough, the six-foot-one beauty explained that she had an easy pregnancy.

Hopefully, raising a daughter will be a good experience for Nielsen as well.

Famous for starring in action movies like Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II, she has already raised four sons — Julian Winding, 34, whom she had with her first husband, musician Kasper Winding; 28-year-old Killian Nielsen, who was fathered by her ex-fiancé and former NFL player Mark Gastineau; and 25-year-old Douglas Meyer and 23-year-old Raoul Meyer, Jr. from fourth husband Raoul Meyer, an actor and race car driver — but admits she wasn’t as hands-on as she should have been.

Today, Nielsen said she is “more capable, less frustrated, and not [as] afraid” as she was in the past.

“I know exactly what I want to do with her and where I’m at in life,” she said.

“Becoming a mother is the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Meanwhile, various sources, including Metro, reported that Nielsen filmed a cameo for the upcoming movie Creed II in Philadelphia back in April.

The eighth installment in the Rocky film franchise, due out Nov. 21 from MGM, will feature Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) in the ring fighting a new rival, boxer Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ludmila (Nielsen) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Nielsen first played the Ludmila character in 1985’s Rocky IV.