‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Files Legal Papers In Hopes To Get Restraining Order Against Crazed Fan

The reality star currently has a temporary restraining order against the fan.

Lisa Vanderpump is taking the steps she believes are necessary from stopping a crazed fan.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that the reality star was granted a temporary restraining order against one of her fans. The reality star was having dinner with family and friends at her West Hollywood restaurant, Pump, when she was greeting some of her fans. She was then approached by 47-year-old Kendrick Rustad, who began to shout profanities at around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The following day, Vanderpump was granted an emergency restraining order against the crazed restaurant patron and he was ordered to stay at least 100 feet away of any of Vanderpump’s three restaurants, which include Pump, Sur, and her new bar, TomTom. And today, Radar Online shares that the reality star wishes to get a full restraining order around against Rustad.

In the court docs, Vanderpump’s lawyer claims that Rustad “appeared to be under the influence of illegal substances” and was “yelling” and “screaming” at Lisa at her restaurant. When police arrived on the scene, the man didn’t stop his antics and cops had to pepper spray him in order to calm him down.

The court papers also claim that Rustad was unruly following his arrest and even tried to “kick out the window of the patrol car.” Vanderpump says that she and her husband have never met the man but the ordeal was very upsetting for them. They wish to be protected so something similar doesn’t happen to them.

“We want to ensure he does not reenter our restaurant lounge establishments. He was very aggressive and upset our lives greatly,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says in the court papers.

Rustad has already been released from jail after posting $250 bond and was charged with a misdemeanor. Immediately following the incident, Lisa was too stressed to talk about what went down but Rich Aguiar, a family friend of Vanderpump’s who was at the restaurant at the time of the incident, explained that the situation was incredibly scary for the reality star.

“I was worried for her. She’s so welcoming and open. To see somebody who was that aggressive was very disturbing,” he said.

Aguiar also applauded the police for responding to the incident so quickly, and said that he hopes the troubled man gets the help that he needs so something like this does not happen again.

Lisa and her husband Ken are expected in court this coming Friday to try and make the temporary restraining order permanent.