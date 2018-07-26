NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Lakers ‘Going To Be A Great Marriage,’ According To Kyle Kuzma

Will LeBron James win his fourth NBA title with the Lakers?

The acquisition of LeBron James is expected to make the Los Angeles Lakers a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference next season. However, being surrounded by young talents and role players, it remains questionable if James could carry the Purple and Gold to the NBA Finals. The 33-year-old small forward spent the last eight years of his NBA career playing alongside other superstars such as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

The Lakers’ roster, as currently constructed, is not in a position to fully dominate the Western Conference, especially with the emergence of the Golden State Warriors who recently acquired All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency. However, Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma has a strong belief that “a group of hungry, young guys” is a “perfect fit” for James.

“I think it’s a perfect fit,” Kuzma said, via Lakers Nation. “We’re a group of hungry, young guys. For us, we’re looking at it like, LeBron has never played with guys of our hungriness and being young. It’s going to be exciting to learn from him and everything. … We’re out there, young, hungry, trying to make a name for ourselves and really trying to win. It’s going to be a great marriage, for sure.”

LeBron James Hollywood Partying with Kevin Durant, 'Welcome to L.A.' https://t.co/hEbuvvQce2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 19, 2018

Lakers’ young guys like Kyle Kuzma will definitely learn lots of things playing alongside the best basketball player in the planet. However, Kuzma believes they can also be a huge help for LeBron James in building his legacy. At 33, James shows no sign of slowing down, but at this point in his career, he needs to be surrounded by young bodies who could ease the load on his shoulders.

Despite failing to acquire another big name in the free agency market this offseason, Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart have already shown their potentials to become superstars in the league. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, one Lakers executive revealed that they are planning to create their own version of the Golden State Warriors’ “Death Lineup” featuring LeBron James, Kuzma, Ball, Ingram, and Hart.

It remains unknown if the Lakers will find success using the “Death Lineup” like the Warriors, but anything is possible as long as they have LeBron James on the team. As of now, the Lakers are excited to see how their young players can fit alongside James. If they fail to return to title contention next season, they are expected to chase another superstar in the free agency market in the summer of 2019.