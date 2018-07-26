Watch Atletico Madrid Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

New Arsenal Manager Unai Emery has his coming out party when the Gunners take on Atletico Madrid in an International Champions Cup match on Thursday.

The Unai Emery era starts for real on Thursday, as Sky Sports reports, when the new Arsenal manager coming off a championship season at Paris Saint-Germain looks to get a head start on taking the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League when his side faces Spanish La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid in a preseason International Champions Cup match that will live stream from Singapore on Thursday.

Arsenal has played two warm-up games already, against lower-league sides Boreham Wood and Crawley Town, but a globally televised and live streamed showdown with Atletico Madrid will mark Emery’s first chance to show what he can do with the team managed for the previous 22 years, as Deadspin recounts, by Arsene Wenger.

A sixth-place finish for Arsenal in the 2017-2018 Premier League campaign was a new low for the Wenger-era Arsenal, which has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for 19 straight seasons under the Frenchman, as UEFA.com recounts, before a fifth-place finish in 2016-2017 consigned them to the second-tier Europa League.

In fact, Thursday’s International Champions Cup match will be a rematch of last season’s UEFA Europa League semifinal, which marked an unsatisfying end to Wenger’s tenure as Atletico won 2-1 on aggregate, as 11v11 records, and went on to hoist the Europa League trophy.

New Arenal Manager Unai Emery helms his first big match at his new club on Thursday. Mark Runnacles / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Singapore Time at 55,000-seat New Singapore National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday, July 25. In the United States, that start time will be 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

For Atletico, Thursday’s game kicks off the start of their five-game preseason campaign, according to Real Sport.

Madrid will be missing of the team’s top players, including Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez and Thomas Lemar along with Koke, Diego Costa, Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez — all of whom remain on post-World Cup vacation, ESPN.com reports.

Watch new Arsenal Manager Unai Emery discuss the upcoming campaign and the preseason match against Atletico Madrid in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the exciting preseason Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal International Champions Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Atletico-Arsenal game streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.