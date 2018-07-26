Henry Cavill Would Love To Play James Bond

The 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' star is ready to take on the role of 007.

It’ll be over a year before the next James Bond flick hits theaters, but the question on everyone’s mind is who is going to take the helm of 007 after Daniel Craig officially retires from the role. Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, and even Charlize Theron have been rumored to take over the role, but a newcomer has some buzzing about a possible casting.

According to Screen Rant, Henry Cavill, of the upcoming Mission Impossible: Fallout film and Superman himself, would love to play James Bond when it is time to crown a new secret agent.

Acting since 2001, Cavill is mostly known for his breakout role on The Tudors television series, and for landing the role of Clark Kent in Man of Steel in 2013. The British actor has become a loveable and embraceable Superman despite the lackluster reviews of his solo film, along with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

While promoting Mission Impossible: Fallout this week, Cavill was asked about the possibility of playing 007, and to say the actor was okay with it would be an understatement.

“I would love to do it of course. I think Bond would be a really fun role. It’s British, it’s cool. I think that now that I have my Mission Impossible badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well… Not to say they weren’t doing real stunts I’m just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I’ve learned on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I’d love to play a Brit. I don’t get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say ‘yes.'”

It appears as if his stunt work in the new Tom Cruise film has inspired him to take on more roles with a lot of action. Cavill is an avid trainer in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and spends countless hours in the gym which are often documented on his Instagram page.

Cavill currently has three projects in the works, all in different stages of development: Justice League Part 2, an untitled Superman solo film, and Nomis which debuts later this year.

If the British actor is considered to be the next Bond, the role would be somewhat refreshing for the actor as he has been using an American accent in the majority of his films.

Mission Impossible: Fallout debuts this Friday, July 25. Bond 25 starring Daniel Craig premieres on December 8, 2019.