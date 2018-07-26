Kris Jenner Shows Off Toned Legs To Go Along With A Huge Ring On The Most Talked About Finger

Kris Jenner is always the talk of the town, but is she now the subject of engagement rumors?

It isn’t like Kris Jenner and others in the Kardashian family are strangers to being in front of the camera, but they always seem to have a new way of being relevant. Lately, Kris Jenner has been in the spotlight on a number of occasions, and recently, the very toned legs of the 62-year-old have been the focus. Only now, her hand is drawing even more attention after a huge ring was spotted on a particular finger and rumors of an engagement to Corey Gamble began to swirl.

According to People, Jenner was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills wearing a mini white dress with bell sleeves and enjoying her time out. She had one gold aviator sunglasses, a statement necklace, and a little bit of extra on her hand that received more attention than anything else.

She hasn’t been a married woman since divorcing ex-husband Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn), but she wasn’t totally single for long. Kris Jenner has been dating boyfriend Corey Gamble (37) for a few years and everyone has been waiting for them to make it a bit more serious.

According to the massive rock and band on her finger, there is a good chance that they have taken it to the next level and simply not made the official word public.

Kris Jenner Rocks a Massive Diamond Ring on That Finger: Could She Be Engaged to Corey Gamble? https://t.co/DIOj4rKMKk — People (@people) July 25, 2018

Sources previously told People that Jenner and Gamble would “never get married” even though their relationship has been going on for around four years. Jenner even told Ellen DeGeneres last year that she was not looking to ever get married again and she seemed quite certain at the time.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Still, things are always possible to change and minds can be altered depending on what happens in someone’s life.

Kris Jenner was recently seen out having a grand vacation with Gamble as they visited the French Riviera. They seemed so happy and pleased with life and just content with how things were going for them, but it seems as if they may finally want to shake things up a bit.

The world of Kris Jenner was turned a bit upside-down once her ex-husband realized her true path in life and that was to be Caitlyn and no longer Bruce. Since then, though, Kris has found a way to move on with the world of the Kardashians and is living the best life she possibly knows how to do with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Now, she’s looking great, seeming very happy, and has a huge ring on her finger that may or may not signal an engagement.

Only time will tell.