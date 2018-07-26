Watch Edmonton Eskimos Vs. Montreal Alouettes Live Stream: Johnny Manziel In Debut With Montreal, Start Time

Johnny Manziel will play his first game for the Montreal Alouettes when they host the Edmonton Eskimos in a Thursday Night CFL Football Game — but will 'Johnny Football' see the field at all?

Former Cleveland Browns top draft pick and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is attempting a comeback in the Canadian Football League, and his route took a sharp turn on Sunday when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats dealt the 25-year-old to the struggling Montreal Alouettes, ESPN reported. Whether Manziel will see the field in his debut on Thursday night is another question, as he is expected to start on the bench when the Als host the Edmonton Eskimos in a game that will live stream from Percival Molson Stadium.

In Montreal, Manziel is reunited with Head Coach Mike Sherman, who recruited the six-foot, 210-pound “Johnny Football” for Texas A&M University, though Sherman departed the program before actually coaching Manziel on the field, as the Montreal Alouettes official site recounted.

“We didn’t bring him here to have him sit on the bench,” Sherman told ESPN. “This is quite a short week. We’ll just see how the week plays out. I don’t want to put added pressure on him and I want everybody else to get ready to play. We’ll just play it out during the course of the week.”

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cat Johnny Manziel is now a Montreal Alouette. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

But sit on the bench is exactly what Manziel did for five games in Hamilton, as the Inquisitr reported, with Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli on a record-setting run of nine straight 300-yard passing games which finally came to an end last week.

Vernon Adams is expected to get the start for Montreal, according to the Montreal Gazette. But for 3-2 Edmonton, last year’s CFL Outstanding player, Mike Reilly, will look to add to his 1,648-yard, nine touchdown performance so far this season, after tossing for 5,830 yards and 30 TDs in 2017.

