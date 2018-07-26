Donald Trump And EU President Juncker Agree To Move Towards Zero Tariffs, Eliminate Trade Barriers

Bringing a firm negotiating hand to the table, Trump seems to have won at least some concessions from European leaders.

President Donald Trump, alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, have signaled that they will move together to enhance a true free trade deal which embraces the notion of a removal of all bothersome trade barriers between the two parties according to NPR.

In an impromptu, unscheduled joint announcement made from the White House Rose Garden, President Trump and President Juncker stood side by side at their respective podiums, about to announce a halt to the incipient trade war and, further, a signal of economic prosperity for American farmers concerned with their crops.

In addition to the stoppage of new tariffs between the United States and the European Union, the EU leadership has signaled that they will be buying a very large amount of the American soybean crop, as well as becoming a “massive buyer” of United States derived liquefied gas, according to President Trump’s statements on the matter.

“We agreed today, first of all, to work together towards zero tariffs, zero non tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods. [Applause] Thank you. We will also work to reduce barriers and increase trade in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products — as well as soybeans… The European Union is going to start, almost immediately, to buy a lot of soybeans, a tremendous market… from our farmers — in the mid-west primarily. So, I thank you for that Jean-Claude. This will open markets for farmers, and workers, increase investment, and lead to greater prosperity in both the United States and the European Union. It will also make trade fairer, and more reciprocal. My favorite word. Reciprocal.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

CNN reportage on the meeting between Trump and the EU President suggests that what began as a rather chilly promise of trade war and tariff exchanges has instead warmed into something of a friendly, positive outcome with regards to the international economic file. Trump himself was very optimistic with regards to the result of the deal being struck.

Going on to elaborate, Trump stated that both parties had agreed to halt all tariffs between the trading nations for now, tariffs which had previously been thought by many to have been a potential impetus for a broader trade war. No longer, Trump indicated, moving beyond this notable piece of news to also explain that Europe would bring trade into a greater balance, becoming a broad buyer of American products and energy supplies.

“We will not go against the spirit of this agreement unless either party terminates the negotiation,” Trump said. “So, we’re starting the negotiation right now but we know very much where it’s going.”

Juncker concurred with Trump’s assessment, reiterating the primary fact that both sides had “hold off on other tariffs” while their negotiations proceed in greater depth and detail. Both men seemed to have a genial disposition towards one another both in their public remarks as well as their more private meetings held within the White House earlier according to NPR.

While the overall threat of total trade war seems to have been averted, at least for now, there remain scant few details on the negotiations ongoing as yet. That being kept in mind, this turn from Trump seems to be in keeping with his famous strategy of negotiating from a position of strength, laying his leverage on the table before reaching a diplomatic compromise — the same strategy the American President has previously employed in talks with North Korea in the pursuit of denuclearization and greater global security.