Kelly Osbourne Talks About Addiction In Wake Of Rumored Demi Lovato Overdose

The Osbourne family are unfortunately not strangers to overdose and addiction. Kelly Osbourne spoke out about her experience with substance abuse and sent well wishes to her friend Demi Lovato.

According to People, Osbourne appeared on the British TV show Loose Women, essentially The View of the UK, on Wednesday where the topic was discussed.

Lovato was found unconscious in her home in Hollywood this past Tuesday and rushed to the hospital. Rumors of an overdose on heroin surfaced although no drug has been officially confirmed. Lovato’s people have confirmed that she is now currently “stable.”

“I can’t imagine what Demi’s going through right now, even though I know what it’s like to have the whole world talk about you in your most vulnerable state,” Osbourne said on the show.

Osbourne stated that the two of them know each other. She then went on to say, “Look, I will never speak on behalf of Demi because that wouldn’t be right. I can only share about what I’ve been through and what I know from myself. And that is, relapse is one of the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around.”

Osbourne stated that it’s not rehab that fixes the person, because as an addict you’re never 100 percent fixed. Osbourne explained to the ladies of the show, “People need to know rehab doesn’t fix you, it just helps you to get yourself on the right track.”

“You’re never fixed. You spend your whole entire life doing everything you can to never pick up and use again.”

She also said, “As an addict, when I wanted to relapse — when I wanted to use — I could have sober companions, I could have my parents there, I could have my best friends, I could have people who love and care and would do anything for me [and] If I wanted to get it, I would get it. It’s got nothing to do with the people around you, per se.”

Osbourne has been through the ringer dealing with substance abuse. She first began experimenting with it when she was 13 years old after gaining access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed. According to People, “Her battle for sobriety lasted for six years. It included four visits to rehab, six detoxes and one visit to a mental institution.”

Osbourne only became sober and stayed sober because she chose to do so. “For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help. I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”