WWE News: Titus O’Neil Reveals The Reason Hulk Hogan Lost Him Immediately During His Apology Speech

Not everyone is convinced that Hulk Hogan's apology was sincere and heartfelt.

At the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the WWE locker room listened to a speech delivered by Hulk Hogan. The WWE Hall of Famer had been suspended for three years due to making racist comments that were recorded and made public. He has since been reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame and gave an apologetic speech at Extreme Rules, but some superstars like Titus O’Neil aren’t buying his sincerity.

Hogan’s speech was meant to show the world that he was wrong and let all of the superstars know that his racist comments were stupid. His comments were in regard to his daughter Brooke Hogan dating an African-American, and not long after the tapes were released, WWE fired him.

Three years have passed and he was brought into Extreme Rules to speak to all of the WWE superstars and apologize to them. Hogan let them know that he was wrong and a lot of other things, but some things didn’t sit well with many people.

The speech was said to have been recorded by WWE television cameras and that it could possibly be used in future home releases and programs. Along with that, Titus O’Neil said that something Hogan said at the beginning of his speech is what caused the wrestling legend to lose him.

Titus O’Neil recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about a number of topics, but Hulk Hogan’s apology speech was a big one. It was at the start of Hogan’s speech that he let the superstars know they needed to be careful with what they say and where they say it as they never know when they would be recorded without their knowledge.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., that was all Titus O’Neil needed to hear to know the Hulkster wasn’t being very sincere in his apology.

“This is not about second or third chances. This is about a man making a decision to make statements that he truly felt in his heart I believe at that time. He may not feel that way now, he may regret it. But to come out and say, ‘I didn’t know I was being recorded’ and ‘ be careful what you say’ and ‘I don’t remember saying that stuff.’ When you start out an apology like that. Dude, you lost it already. I wanted to give him a chance, I didn’t know what that meeting was about going in but I wanted to give him a chance.”

O’Neil went on to say that the racist comments made by Hogan weren’t a “mistake” as the former WWE Champion called them, but things that have been said before. He knows that Hogan isn’t the first person in the wrestling business to say those types of things, and he won’t be the last.

The former Tag Team Champion went on to say that if Hogan was truly sorry, he’d show it in his actions and not just by using his words. O’Neil says that Hogan’s words have “been all over the place” for too long.

After Hulk Hogan was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame and gave his apology speech at Extreme Rules, many fans thought he was back. As of this time, Hogan is still not under contract to WWE in any fashion and is not scheduled to return to the company in any capacity. The first step in possibly making a comeback was to apologize for his racist comments and make amends, but some like Titus O’Neil think his words were nothing but for the show of it all.