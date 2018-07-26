‘General Hospital’ Cast News: Lexi Ainsworth Set To Return As Kristina Corinthos-Davis [Spoilers]

Lexi Ainsworth is ready to reprise her 'General Hospital' role of Kristina Corinthos-Davis and fans are thrilled

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a central character is finally headed back to Port Charles, and fans are thrilled. Viewers have been consistently clamoring to see Lexi Ainsworth back as Kristina Corinthos-Davis, and they are finally going to get their wish. What’s the scoop?

There’s been a lot of cast changes on General Hospital in recent months, and there have been rumors swirling that additional changes are on the way. While several fan-favorite actors and actresses have left GH, there is finally good news regarding someone returning.

Soap Opera Digest broke the news about Ainsworth’s return to General Hospital. Unfortunately, the outlet didn’t share much in the way of specifics, but they did detail that the character of Kristina will pop up in Port Charles later this summer. Ainsworth herself quickly retweeted the SOD post, saying that she was excited that she could finally tell people that she was going to be back.

Naturally, General Hospital fans started to immediately ask whether Ashley Jones would be returning in her character of Professor Parker Forsyth. As ABC Soaps in Depth recapped recently, Parker and Kristina left Port Charles last October. It had been a challenging road for Kristina to work through questions regarding her sexuality and eventually build a relationship with Parker, and then the two left town together.

Fans of the couple were quite disappointed to see them written out after they had finally forged a full-fledged romance. At the time, ABC executive Nathan Varni explained that they had wanted to keep moving the story forward, but one of the two actresses had landed a gig on another big show. Varni noted that the storyline for Parker and Kristina was paused for the moment, but that General Hospital hoped to continue it down the road.

After departing General Hospital last fall, Ainsworth went on to a four-episode arc on TNT’s Major Crimes as the character Ella. In addition, her IMDb page details that she’s done a couple of episodes of the series The Guest Book, playing the role of Tiffany.

Jones, according to her IMDb, has kept quite busy since departing GH last fall. She also appeared on Major Crimes for a couple of episodes, and she was on NCIS for one episode. In addition, Jones landed roles in the TV movies You Killed My Mother and 12 Days of Giving. Last fall, when Jones left General Hospital, she told a follower on Twitter that she hoped to be back at some point.

At least for the moment, it sounds as if Kristina will likely return to Port Charles without Parker. However, General Hospital fans will be rooting for another round of the “Pristina” romance and everybody will need to stay tuned for spoilers regarding what comes next and how long Ainsworth’s return lasts.