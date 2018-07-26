’90 Day Fiance’ Russ & Paola Expecting Their First Child

90 Day Fiance stars Russ and Paola Mayfield are about to make their family of two into a family of three. Us Weekly reports that the couple, whose journey to marriage was documented on Season 3 of the show are expecting their first child together. The news is especially heartwarming when you consider that Russ and Paola have lost a baby in the past.

“This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby,” they said to Us. “We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

During this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Russ and Paola shared their miscarriage experience with viewers. As Reality Tea reports, Paola revealed that she has Rh-negative blood. The baby she lost had Rh-positive blood. As Kids Health notes, in this scenario, the mother’s body often sees the baby as a foreign object that it needs to expel which causes a miscarriage.

This season showed that Russ and Paola’s miscarriage experience put a strain on their relationship. Paola’s emotional state was also undermined by homesickness and grief after her grandmother died in Colombia. She expressed feelings of alienation when she returned to her home country and said that her miscarriage fuelled these feelings.

As The Inquisitr previously reported Paola works as a model and her risque photoshoots have also caused a rift in their relationship. Russ has expressed a discomfort with the shoots and how much skin she exposes but he recently defended Paola’s sensual photos on Instagram.

“I accept and am proud of my wife for the beautiful woman she is and she’s all mine but like most relationships, we find ourselves with differing opinions at times and love costs and takes effort for it to work,” he wrote under a photo of him with his hand on her butt.

❤️It’s a #90DayFiance baby! Russ and Paola are expecting their first child. Hear the couple share the exciting news.????https://t.co/ptfSqi8fsU

Don’t miss the season finale of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c for the couples tell-all part two! — TLC Network (@TLC) July 25, 2018

Speaking of drama, the first part of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s tell-all put Paola in the room with another foreign bride, Anfisa, who she’s not on good terms with. As Reality Tea reports, they both almost had a physical altercation during the episode, when Anfisa got out of her seat and charged at Paola.

But the drama doesn’t seem to be affecting Paola.

More recently, Paola has indicated on her social media that things are going well between her and Russ. She looks happy in her recent Instagram photos, which is perhaps due to their happy baby news. A couple of days ago she posted a photo of herself looking very glamorous in a slinky metallic dress. The fit of the dress allows you to see a hint of a baby bump.

“When your life is glowing as your dress you don’t have time for negativity. Thank you to my forever supporters! Love you all,” she wrote in the caption.