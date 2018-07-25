Britney Spears Impersonator Shows Up At Mountain West Media Days

The Mountain West Media Days is a football summit for college football players in the Mountain West Region. Players and coaches came to Las Vegas this past Tuesday and Wednesday to participate in the event. Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich has a knack for having fun and brought a Britney Spears impersonator along with him to the event.

“Whoops, I did it again, Commish,” Rolovich said as he posed for a photo with “Spears” and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson, according to Yahoo.

Rolovich is known to be a bit of a goof-ball, as this was not his first time bringing an impersonator with him to the event. Just last year he brought along a Elvis impersonator with him to Media Day. Rolovich and “Elvis” sang a parody of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” that actually went “I can’t help falling in love with Hawaii.”

The event takes place every year at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, which makes it clear as to why Rolovich brings these star-studded impersonators.

But it is quite the pricey prank. According to Yahoo, “The impersonator is Katie Murdock, who has spent 13 years as a “Tribute Artist” to Spears. She was hesitant to reveal exactly how much money Rolovich paid for her Media Day attendance but said that a safe ballpark estimate was $400 per hour. She said that Rolovich found her through an agency, Las Vegas Talent.

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich hired a Britney Spears impersonator for media days this year: pic.twitter.com/Uilmy6wpAw — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 25, 2018

“I like the ‘Ooops I did it again,’ connection,'” Rolovich told Yahoo Sports of his decision to go with a Spears impersonator this year. “There’s a lot of talent. I had a debate. There was Austin Powers. There’s a lot of good talent in Vegas that can spice this thing up.”

College coaches need to step up their game. Nick Rolovich hired Elvis to shadow him Mountain West media dayshttps://t.co/pVKKIfSEsE pic.twitter.com/qWBfEGY8zw — Jeremy Mauss (@JeremyMauss) July 26, 2017

Rolovich also might be making a smart decision jazzing up attention with these lighthearted pranks. As SB Nation says, “The Rainbow Warriors, like any Group of 5 college football program, don’t get a ton of national attention. They play their games well after most East Coasters are asleep, so finding national exposure can be even harder for them than other mid-majors.” At least this is a way to make an impression with other coaches and athletes.

His comrades are just fine with Rolovich having fun like this. “That’s him,” Comissioner Thompson said describing Rolovich. “He enjoys life. I don’t think it makes him any less competitive. These are some of the things he does.”