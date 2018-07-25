Video Shows Demi Lovato Forgetting The Words To ‘Sober’ During A Concert Days Before Her Drug Overdose

There may have been other warning signs that the singer was headed for a relapse.

Days before Demi Lovato suffered a drug overdose, video showed the singer forgetting the lyrics to her new song “Sober” at a concert.

This week, Lovato was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a drug overdose at her home. But in a video that a fan posted to Instagram, there may have been signs leading up to the episode that Lovato was in a downward spiral. The video shows an emotional Lovato appearing to forget the words to her song at a concert at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

In the video, Demi Lovato appeared to become flustered while singing the song and stopped singing.

“F**k, I forgot the lyrics,” Lovato admitted as she stepped back to the microphone.

The song itself may have been a bit telling, Page Six noted. The recently released “Sober” recounts Demi’s recent relapse after nearly six years of being sober. In the song, she laments falling off the wagon after putting so much work into getting clean.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

There may have been other warning signs that Demi Lovato was headed toward a relapse. Just a week before her drug overdose, there were reports that she and a group of friends had been partying all night and living dangerously. The report from the Daily Mail claimed that some people around Demi were starting to worry about her partying and unpredictable behavior. The singer fired her longtime manager, Phil McIntyre, in the middle of her recent tour. Demi also cut ties with CAST Recovery, where she had previously been admitted for drug rehab and later served as a spokesperson.

Together, the incidents had many worried that Demi was headed for trouble. Others worried that Demi had gotten caught up in the attention from her relapse and the money it was making through her new song and album.

Demi has also gotten plenty of support since her overdose, with a number of friends and fellow stars offering encouraging words.

They're a happy family: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have been together since the Barney days and been through their share of ups and downs, but they always have each other's back. https://t.co/BmLAUWi9wC — E! News (@enews) July 25, 2018

There are still a number of questions about Demi Lovato’s recent drug overdose, including just which substance was responsible. While initial reports indicated that she was taking heroin, another report claimed it may have actually been methamphetamine.